Arcons Technology Announces Longview Asset Management's successful adoption of tradeEdge for Streamlined Trade Allocations

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, a leading provider of RIA and Family Office solutions, proudly reveals the successful integration of its cutting-edge trading solution, 'tradeEdge,' by Longview Asset Management, a prominent Chicago-based multi-strategy investment firm.

tradeEdge, a collaboration-based trading platform, integrates with Advent's industry-leading trading and execution solution, Moxy®. Longview Asset Management sought a solution to enhance operational efficiency by eliminating duplicate data entry and errors during the allocation of trades to sub-accounts, as well as managing multi-currency effects in sales/purchase transactions.

Jim Seng, Director of Investment Operations at Longview Asset Management, commended the Arcons team for aligning tradeEdge with their workflow, noting the system's capacity to automate trade creation into Moxy with minimal steps. Seng emphasized the ease of use of tradeEdge, enabling faster and more accurate trading, even under time constraints.

The system's resilience was highlighted during a recent Moxy version update, with tradeEdge seamlessly maintaining performance continuity. The addition of custodial/broker extracts, automatically dispatched via email to designated contacts, further contributed to Longview Asset Management's positive experience.

"tradeEdge alleviated a long-standing pain-point surrounding our allocation and broker communication. And it was just in time for a sizable increase in our daily workload. The Arcons team is responsive, diligent, knowledgeable, and thorough. They worked hard to understand our immediate concerns while having one eye on the future", Seng added.

Hemant More, CFA, CEO of Arcons Technology, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to have Longview Asset Management onboarded on tradeEdge and look forward to a sustained partnership, offering enhanced operational capabilities and efficiency."

About Long View

Longview Asset Management is a Chicago-based, multi-strategy investment firm which invests for individuals, trusts, and foundations. The firm uses intensive industry and company research to manage its three principal investment strategies: constructing portfolios of publicly traded securities, making equity investments in private companies, and purchasing limited partnership interests in private equity funds and hedge funds operated by independent investment firms.

About Arcons Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Arcons provides RIA and Single/Multiple Family Office solutions for billing, trading, rebalancing, client & advisor portals as well as advisor CRM. Arcons' solutions are customizable, tailored to meet clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms who cumulatively manage over $1 trillion.

Arcons offers a suite of products named Portfolio Edge, a SaaS offering that has modules which clients can use selected or all modules per their needs.

