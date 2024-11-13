Arcoro Appoints Dave Gray as CEO

Experienced leader of purpose-built solutions brings over 25 years of experience to the largest provider of workforce solutions for construction and field-based industries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcoro, a provider of human resources management (HR) solutions for construction and field-based industries, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Dave Gray as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Gray, an internet technology industry veteran, most recently served as CEO of Daxko, the leading technology partner for health and fitness centers worldwide. He will assume Arcoro's day-to-day leadership and join its board of directors.

Gray brings extensive experience building efficient teams with a strong track record of growth and market expansion. He has worked with early stage and growth companies to define effective strategies and successful exit plans. In addition to his tenure at Daxko, he has held senior management positions at CTS, Calico Commerce and Grant Thornton. At Daxko, Gray led the company to record growth, providing software for over 19,000 fitness and wellness centers serving 25 million users across 55 countries.

"We are delighted to have Dave join and lead Arcoro as its CEO, bringing his extensive track record of leadership, customer focus and strong results," said John Clancy, PSG Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Operations. "We believe that Dave's deep expertise in scaling high-growth companies, as demonstrated during his time at Daxko, will be instrumental in driving Arcoro's continued success. We're excited to collaborate with him to take Arcoro to new heights."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Arcoro as CEO and leading a talented team in a dynamic, growing market," said Gray. "Companies managing field-based workforces understand the growing importance of providing their teams with the best employment experience possible. Arcoro's platform offers more than any other partner and I am excited to work with the team to add even more value to our customers."

"Dave's experience in scaling strong technology companies and his people-first leadership approach make him an ideal fit for Arcoro's mission," said Paul Russ, Principal at PSG. "We're confident in Dave's ability to help Arcoro drive its next stage of growth and build on its leadership in the HR solutions space."

Gray is a board member and former chairman of the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, and a board member of Endeavor Atlanta, which helps some of the fastest-growing entrepreneurs create lasting enterprises by providing the resources they need to scale without dilution. Gray holds a bachelor's degree in management information systems from Auburn University.

About Arcoro

Arcoro is the leading HR platform purpose-built for construction and field-based industries, providing comprehensive solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their workforce. Over 7,500 companies use Arcoro's HR software, integrations and data analytics solutions to manage their HR function more efficiently.

Arcoro was named Top Construction Tech by Construction Executive in 2024 and included in The Software Report's Top 25 HR Software Companies. The company also earned a 2024 Gold Stevie for Technology Excellence and a Silver Stevie for its integration framework designed to streamline construction HR. Learn more at www.arcoro.com .

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com .

