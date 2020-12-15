Arcoro Appoints John Herr As Chief Executive Officer

"I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished to deliver a modular suite of solutions that serves the entire spectrum of HR needs for our high compliance, high consequence customers. With John Herr's stellar track record in scaling market-leading software businesses, Arcoro is well-positioned for a successful next phase of growth," said O'Hara. "It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of Arcoro since its creation and as President and CEO of ExakTime, one of the foundational brands of the Arcoro offerings."

"We are grateful for John O'Hara's leadership since Arcoro's inception. His efforts have set the company on an exciting trajectory, and we wish him well in his retirement," said John Clancy, Managing Director, Head of Portfolio Operations at PSG. "We are thrilled to have someone of John Herr's caliber and experience step in to lead Arcoro. We are confident he is the right person to build on the company's momentum and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Herr is an inspirational leader and visionary with a proven track record and is also a strong communicator who is deeply customer and partner focused."

Before joining Arcoro, Herr spent five years as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Avetta. Under his leadership, Avetta grew to serve an active customer base of over 100k in over 100 countries. Having served in executive roles at some of the world's leading SaaS and eCommerce organizations, including eBay, PayPal, Adaptive Insights and Buy.com, Herr has a deep understanding of how to transform emerging businesses into world-class enterprises and how to grow and inspire talented teams. Herr graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Arcoro family and to help lead the company to actualize its extensive potential to serve more customers through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Herr. "There is an exceptionally talented team at Arcoro that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways and unlocking future growth opportunities."

Arcoro combines proven HR software solutions designed to help high compliance and high consequence companies improve efficiencies, limit risk and build high-performing teams. With over 10,000 customers and 360,000 daily users in 20 countries around the world, Arcoro provides easy-to-use, cloud-based HR software and services that are designed to give organizations the competitive edge needed to scale and grow effectively and efficiently. Visit us online at www.arcoro.com .

