Arcoro Expands Executive Team with the Addition of Kristen Wright as Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcoro , a leading HR software company for the construction and field services industries, announced today that Kristen Wright has been appointed as chief marketing officer (CMO). The appointment reflects Arcoro's growing brand strength as the leading HR software and solutions platform provider for the industry.

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing marketing teams and programs that drive awareness, demand and revenue. Most recently, she served as the chief marketing officer at Forj, where she successfully expanded the company's market presence and elevated its brand authority. As the chief marketing officer and a member of the executive team at Cielo, Wright contributed to significant organizational growth, led a global rebranding effort and integrated multiple acquisitions. Wright started her career with Manpower Inc., where she held multiple marketing and management leadership positions.

"Kristen has an exceptional reputation as a modern marketer and brand builder," said Bill Hewitt, Arcoro's chief executive officer. "As Arcoro expands its solution set to a full-feature HR platform for the construction industry, she is the perfect executive to lead the charge and tell our story. Kristen's leadership comes at a pivotal time in our rich history, and we're delighted to welcome her to the Arcoro team."

As CMO, Wright will oversee all of Arcoro's marketing efforts, including corporate, product and revenue marketing. She will be responsible for connecting Arcoro's story with its customers and prospects as well as communicating the value of the Arcoro platform as the company continues its work to address the evolving needs of HR professionals and their organizations.

"I'm thrilled to join Arcoro at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Wright. "Arcoro is at the forefront of transforming HR for the construction and field services industries, and I'm eager to help further elevate the brand and drive the adoption of its innovative solutions. I look forward to working with the team to deliver impactful marketing strategies that will continue to fuel Arcoro's success."

Wright holds a bachelor's degree in French and a master's degree in international business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She has served as an advisory board member for the HRO Today Services & Technology Association as well as a member of the Industry Partner Advisory Council for ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership. Connect with Kristen on LinkedIn , and learn more at www.arcoro.com .

A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions for construction and field-based industries. The company's leading product suite and software platform offers end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, customers select the modules that meet their needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more. Learn more at arcoro.com .

