Arcoro Launches Unified Mobile App for Construction's Field Workforce

Construction's most trusted HR platform now puts time tracking, pay, benefits, and HR self-service in one mobile app, backed by a pace of product innovation that is redefining construction's people operations.

PHOENIX, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcoro, a provider of time tracking and HR software for construction and specialty trades, today announced the launch of its unified mobile app, bringing Arcoro Time (formerly ExakTime) and the Arcoro HRIS employee self-service together in a single application for the first time. The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The launch is the most visible signal yet of an Arcoro that is moving faster and delivering more than at any point in the company's history. With more than 7,000 construction customers, 273,000 active employees served, and more than 10 million time punches processed every 30 days across 1.7 million jobsites, Arcoro brings to this moment something no early-stage competitor can match: a decade of construction-specific depth, a customer base that depends on the platform every day, and a leadership team with a crystal-clear vision for where the industry needs to go.

The unified mobile app closes a long-standing gap. For field workers at construction companies, HR information has historically required a trip to the office or a separate login to a separate system. The new Arcoro app puts GPS-verified time tracking, benefits, pay stubs, the company directory, and personal HR information in one place, with one login, accessible from any jobsite.

"For too long, construction companies have been asked to stitch together disconnected tools for a workforce that never sits at a desk. This app changes that. One login. One download. Everything a field worker or HR team needs, built for how construction work actually happens," says Austin Merritt, CPO of Arcoro. "What we are delivering today builds on hundreds of product improvements in the first half of this year alone. This is what a new Arcoro looks like in practice, and we are just getting started."

The unified mobile app reflects a broader transformation already underway. In the first half of 2026, Arcoro delivered more than 200 product improvements and introduced AI-powered capabilities into core construction HR workflows. That innovation continues in the second half of the year, with more AI-powered automation coming for customers across hiring, time, payroll, and compliance; mobile capabilities that include photo-based verification, taking learning courses, viewing certifications, and an enhanced employee portal; and a modernized interface that reflects Arcoro's broader shift toward a unified, intuitive platform construction teams can easily adopt.

"Arcoro's differentiation has never been about the broadest feature list. It is about depth: construction-specific compliance depth, integration depth, and a decade of domain expertise. At the center of that depth is a conviction that the companies who build our world become stronger when they take better care of their people," says Arcoro CEO Dave Gray. "The platform serves not only the HR champions who configure it, but the field workers who depend on it every day to understand their pay, their benefits, and their standing with their employer. When workers have that clarity, contractors build stronger teams. Stronger teams build stronger companies."

Arcoro's momentum is reflected in recent industry recognition. Arcoro has earned multiple G2 badges recognizing customer satisfaction including Highest User Adoption, Easiest Admin, and High Performer. Arcoro has also been named to the Construction Executive Top 50 Construction Technology Firms and Top Tech lists for six consecutive years, affirming its role as a foundational technology partner for the construction industry.

About Arcoro

Empowering the builders of our world, Arcoro is time tracking and all-in-one HR technology platform purpose-built for the construction industry. As a trusted partner, Arcoro's solutions help construction companies manage their unique workforce needs, offering the most ERP integrations of any HR software provider. Backed by best-in-class customer support, over 7,000 companies rely on Arcoro to save time, improve accuracy, reduce risk, and lower workforce costs. Learn how Arcoro can elevate your business at arcoro.com.

SOURCE Arcoro