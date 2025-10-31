Arcos and Chef José Andrés Unite Tradition and Craftsmanship with the José Andrés Jamón Knife

ALBACETE, Spain, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcos, Spain's oldest knife manufacturer with nearly three centuries of heritage, proudly presents the José Andrés Jamón Knife, a piece that celebrates Spanish craftsmanship, culinary artistry, and the timeless ritual of slicing jamón ibérico.

Developed in close collaboration with world-renowned chef and restaurateur, José Andrés, the knife reflects a shared vision of quality, purpose, and respect for tradition. Combining Arcos' centuries-old expertise with Chef Andrés' deep understanding of the Spanish kitchen, the result is a tool designed to bring both precision and beauty to an essential element of Spain's gastronomic culture.

Crafted in Arcos' historic factory in Albacete, the José Andrés Jamón Knife is engineered for perfect balance and flexibility. Its 10-inch slender blade, made from Arcos' proprietary NITRUM® stainless steel, glides effortlessly along cured ham, allowing for delicate, even slices that preserve the texture and flavor of each cut. The handle, carved from sustainably sourced Holm Oak, reflects the warmth and character of the Spanish landscape. Over time, the natural wood develops a unique patina, making each knife distinct, a cherished heirloom as much as a kitchen essential.

The jamón knife's design represents more than performance; it's a tribute to Spanish identity. Every knife is proudly made in Spain, forged from a single block of steel for exceptional durability and control, and assembled by the expert hands of Arcos artisans who have carried on the craft since 1734.

As part of the José Andrés Collection, this knife embodies the spirit of collaboration between two Spanish icons, one renowned for its craftsmanship, the other for its cuisine. Whether displayed on a carving stand at a celebration or used daily in the kitchen, it captures the essence of Spain: refined, passionate, and built to last.

The José Andrés Jamón Knife is available now at Arcos.com and Amazon

Retail Price: $59.99 USD

