ARCpoint Labs Partners With CLX Health To Make COVID-19 Testing Process More Convenient For Travelers

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCpoint Labs , is utilizing its national network of full-service diagnostic testing facilities to help travelers find convenient locations for COVID-19 testing. In partnership with CLX Health , a developer of cloud-based solutions, travelers can book an appointment through the TrustAssure™ platform , which will direct them to the testing location closest to them. ARCpoint Labs will conduct the COVID-19 PCR tests, and travelers will receive their lab results from the TrustAssure Provider Lab Portal and transmit their report and compliance status directly to their airline prior to travel.

The TrustAssure™ platform is utilized by dozens of airlines globally, servicing over 75 countries worldwide. ARCpoint is part of a select group of laboratory providers nationwide meeting the COVID-19 testing needs for international travel destinations that require a negative PCR test for entry.

"In these uncertain times, we are proud of our ability to serve communities nationwide by providing accurate testing and timely results travelers can trust," said John Constantine, CEO of ARCpoint Franchise Group. "ARCpoint eliminates the anxiety of travel by providing same-day results, sometimes in as little as five hours, so you can get where you need to go with confidence."

TrustAssure's healthcare provider network ensures travelers are given options for COVID-19 PCR tests that satisfy the entry requirements for international destinations, including the required testing time frame. TrustAssure eliminates the need for travelers to be tested last minute at the airport.

"We are thrilled to call ARCpoint Labs a trusted partner for COVID-19 testing," said Bob Fleury, Global Lab Director for CLX Health. "This is another step forward in our mission to provide convenient, hassle-free testing across the U.S."

ARCpoint Labs offers the most comprehensive test menu available for COVID-19. With more than 100 locations nationwide, the network of testing facilities serves over 80% of the U.S. population, providing fast and convenient results. For more information on ARCpoint Labs' COVID-19 testing and other options, visit www.arcpointlabs.com/find-your-location .

About ARCpoint Labs

ARCpoint Labs is a full-service, third-party administrator of accurate, reliable, and confidential diagnostic testing for individuals, companies, and legal and healthcare professionals. Offerings include PCR, antigen and antibody testing for COVID-19; drug & alcohol testing; Ancestry, DNA, paternity, and Sneak Peek baby gender testing; and a variety of health & wellness panels. ARCpoint Labs has more than 100 locations across the country. www.arcpointlabs.com

About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com

