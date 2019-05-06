ARC's Riot Creative Imaging Integrates Canon Solutions America's Innovative Technology Into Eleven Of Its Locations Across North America

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced the installation of the new Océ Colorado 1640 in eleven key Riot Creative Imaging locations throughout North America: Las Vegas, NV; Costa Mesa and Santa Clara, CA; Houston, TX; Miami and Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Tulsa, OK; Honolulu, HI; Clawson, MI; and Vancouver, British Columbia. Riot Creative Imaging is a global leader in creative imaging for events, indoor and outdoor environments, signage, banners, marketing collateral, and more.

A visual communications company handling display graphics for a multitude of industries including architecture, engineering, construction, healthcare, government, education, retail, and hospitality and more than 170 locations worldwide, Riot Creative Imaging and its parent company, ARC Document Solutions, offer a complete range of print services and technology solutions to help their clients communicate their message visually.

The architecture industry, in particular, is a big market for Riot Creative Imaging. According to Shane Herzog, Regional Vice President, Southern Region, the Océ Colorado 1640 has helped support that side of the business. It has enabled the company to service new and existing clients through the printing of supergraphics – large-scale decorative wall, floor, or ceiling art in bold colors and designs – and environmental graphics – an experiential design concept, ranging from corporate and 3D signage to decorative window vinyls and themed exhibits.

"Riot Creative Imaging is such a big player in the industry," said Robert Reddy, Senior Vice President, Large Format Solutions, Operations, Canon Solutions America. "We are so thrilled that they have seen such positive growth and momentum with the addition of the Océ Colorado 1640 that they have installed it in eleven of their key locations. We love seeing how their supergraphics and environmental graphics output is able to transform spaces, showcasing bold visual designs for their clients."

"As we've moved into supergraphics and environmental graphics, an added benefit of the new machine was the reduced cost per square foot frame," said Mr. Herzog. "The Océ Colorado 1640 was a good fit for what we needed. We were intrigued by its ability to print Type II material and to be able to meet specs without the need for lamination, which saves us both time and expense. The faster process allows us to better meet our deadlines. Our environmental and supergraphics work has grown at least 50 percent."

"I had the opportunity to see the automation and throughput at Canon's facility in Chicago. While I'm not easily impressed, it was evident that this was a game changer in the industry," said Ross Banks, Senior Vice President of Operations, West Region. "This is a machine that's going to be able to produce a significant amount of square feet and last us over the years. When you combine the quality, the technology, and the cost of operation, Océ really hit a home run with this device."

For more about the Océ Colorado 1640, view video interviews with teams from Riot Creative Imaging Costa Mesa and Riot Creative Imaging Houston.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Riot Creative Imaging

Riot is the specialized graphics division of ARC Document Solutions with print production centers all over North America. It is a national provider of creative imaging for events, indoor and outdoor environments, retail graphics, signage, banners, marketing collateral, and more.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design, engineering and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The Company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier, and better. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

