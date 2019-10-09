ArcScan Adds Ramgopal 'Ram' Rao to Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcScan, Inc., developer of state-of-the-art ophthalmic visualization technology, announced today that it has added Ramgopal "Ram" Rao to its board of directors.

Ram is a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of experience in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device industry. Ramgopal is inventor, co-founder and chief executive officer of LensGen, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company that is developing a novel intraocular lens for presbyopia. The company has received support from one of the largest medical device companies in the world. LensGen closed a $28 million Series A financing in May 2018. He is also chairman of the board of 2C Tech Corporation, Inc., an emerging medical device company that is developing a novel nanotechnology application for preservation of vision for patients with degenerative retinal diseases. 2C Tech completed Series B financing in 2016 and 2019.

Ram co-developed an innovative corneal implant device for presbyopia and licensed the technology to (venture funded) Acufocus, Inc. The company is now commercializing the product on a global scale. Prior to that, Ram founded Tomey Technology Inc., which pioneered the corneal topography imaging technology that is now a standard of care in eye care for LASIK and cataract surgery. This joint venture company was acquired by Tomey Corporation of Japan.

He was chief operating officer and director of Vitreoretinal Technologies, Inc., a venture-funded ophthalmic pharmaceutical company that developed a drug for diabetic retinopathy.

Ram was president of Ophthalmic Group at Premier Laser Systems, Inc., a publicly held company that developed the first laser-assisted cataract surgery technology. He also held various executive positions at Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

To learn more about the ArcScan Insight 100 for ophthalmic imaging or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.arcscan.com, email info@arcscan.com or call +1 877.363.SCAN (7226) or +1 720.399.8500 from outside North America.

About ArcScan: ArcScan is continually evolving ultrasound to provide ophthalmologists with new insights into the true anatomy of the anterior segment of the eye, including areas behind the iris. ArcScan's mission is to enable better care and treatment in ophthalmology by driving improved outcomes in refractive, corneal, cataract, and glaucoma surgery.

