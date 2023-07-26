ArcSite Launches Industry-Leading CAD Application on Android

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ArcSite, the number one 2D CAD app on iOS, announces full availability on all Android platforms, making it possible for a wide range of users to employ the application for their CAD and drawing needs.

ArcSite, the premier mobile computer-aided design (CAD) and building information modeling (BIM) app, puts the power of CAD/BIM in the hands of anyone with a mobile device, allowing hundreds of thousands of users to create 2D drawings and capture building information for a variety of applications. Residential and commercial contractors sketch site plans and generate material lists and estimates, while homeowners and hobbyists use ArcSite for home design or remodeling projects

"We are excited about our new offering on Android, and the possibilities it unlocks for new and existing users," said Pei Zhan , founder and CEO of ArcSite. "Android is the most popular mobile platform the world over, and now Android users can tap ArcSite's full potential. Drawing, estimates and proposals, and material lists are all available now for the Architecture Engineering and Construction industry." He continued, "We look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of design in the digital era."

ArcSite reimagines a decades old technology purpose-built for the way users live and work in the modern world.

About ArcSite

ArcSite is a leading provider of mobile-first drafting and building information modeling software for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) professionals. With a mission to revolutionize AEC workflows, ArcSite offers an intuitive, all-in-one solution that empowers users to create designs, capture building information, and generate comprehensive reports like material lists and cost estimates with ease. For more information, visit www.arcsite.com/android . You can find ArcSite on the Galaxy Store , Google Play , and the Apple App Store . For a limited time, new users from the Galaxy Store receive a 30% discount on ArcSite's monthly subscription, as well as an enhanced 30-day free trial.

