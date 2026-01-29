ArcSpan Welcomes Akpanoluo Etteh as Senior Director, Data Engineering

Former Anthropic data leader joins ArcSpan to advance its AI-driven Audience Monetization System for publishers worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan, the leading audience monetization platform helping premium publishers unlock the full value of their first-party data, today announced that Akpanoluo Etteh has joined the company as Senior Director, Data Engineering.

Etteh brings more than a decade of experience building and leading high-performing data engineering, analytics, and AI-enabled initiatives across fast-growing technology companies. At ArcSpan, he will focus on advancing the collection, organization, and utilization of complex first-party data across the ArcSpan AMS platform, helping publishers turn deep audience signals into clearer insights, stronger products, and better monetization outcomes.

Most recently, Etteh worked at Anthropic, where he helped design and scale the data infrastructure supporting the company's financial operations during a period of rapid growth. His work spanned the full quote-to-cash lifecycle, deploying innovative AI and the use of large-language-model APIs to improve data reliability, reporting speed, and cross-function collaboration between technical and business teams. This experience directly aligns with ArcSpan's approach to modern agentic, AI-driven audience monetization.

"Akpanoluo is a proven builder of data systems that executives and operators can rely on," said Balaji Rao, SVP, Engineering. "As publishers move beyond legacy DMPs, the quality, structure, and governance of their data matters more than ever. Akpanoluo's expertise will directly strengthen how ArcSpan helps publishers understand their audiences, activate insights, and drive measurable revenue results."

Earlier in his career, Etteh served as Senior Manager of Data Science and Analytics Engineering at Bandcamp, where his financial analyses and data leadership contributed to Bandcamp's successful acquisition by Epic Games, one of the largest deals in the music industry. He also spent nearly six years at Accordant Media, where he helped deliver analytics and data engineering solutions for a fast-growing, data-driven adtech business.

"I'm thrilled to be joining ArcSpan," said Etteh. "What drew me here is the opportunity to build thoughtful, well-structured data systems that genuinely help publishers make better decisions and create better outcomes. It's also exciting to reconnet with former colleagues from my time at Accordant Media and work together again to build something ambitious, practical and impactful for our industry, leveraging the added power of modern AI and autonomous systems."

Etteh holds a B.S. in Psychology (Behavioral Neuroscience) from Yale University and is also the founder of Soundshop, a New York City music community bringing together artists and music-lovers for intimate performances and meaningful conversation.

Etteh's appointment reflects ArcSpan's continued investment in experienced talent as the company expands its global publisher footprint and evolves its Audience Management System into a comprehensive alternative to traditional DMPs.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan is an AI-driven audience monetization company purpose-built for premium publishers. ArcSpan's Audience Monetization System (AMS) combines real-time audience intelligence, autonomous AI agents, identity and quality optimization, and transparent activation tools to help publishers own their signal, control their data, and improve performance across channels to grow sustainable revenue.

www.arcspan.com

