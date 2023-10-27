Arctech Shines at All Energy Australia 2023, Reinforces Commitment to the Australian Solar Market

News provided by

Arctech

27 Oct, 2023, 01:29 ET

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the globally renowned solar tracking solution provider, demonstrated its unwavering dedication to the Australian renewable energy landscape at the prestigious All Energy Australia 2023 event, held at the Melbourne Convention Center on October 25th and 26th.

Continue Reading
Arctech Team
Arctech Team
SkySmart II
SkySmart II

Australia has seen rapid growth in solar PV adoption in recent years, driven by high electricity prices, favorable policies like solar rebates, and excellent solar resources across much of the country. Forecasts indicate Australia is on track to generate over 30% of its electricity from solar by 2030. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) estimates up to 75GW of solar capacity by 2040.

With a portfolio of 640MW in solar projects spanning 13 initiatives across the country, mainly in Queensland and Victoria, Arctech has firmly established Australia as a key strategic market. The company's presence at the tradeshow marked a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to the Australian solar industry.

During the event, Arctech's dedicated team, encompassing technical experts, sales professionals, project specialists, and marketing gurus, engaged in insightful discussions with internationally acclaimed developers and EPC companies. Notable participants included Gentari, Iberdrola Australia Melbourne, Total Energy, and many more. These discussions paved the way for exciting collaborations and partnerships that will further catalyze the growth of renewable energy in the Australian market.

A focal point of Arctech's presence at All Energy Australia 2023 was the unveiling of a 3D model showcasing their flagship product, the SkySmart II. This 2P solar tracking solution boasts a cutting-edge Multi-point drive mechanism, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance. SkySmart II, together with SkyLine II and Skywings embedded with Multi-point drive mechanism, has made a significant impact since Arctech's entry into the Australian market in 2018, providing innovative solutions for the evolving renewable energy landscape.

Arctech's participation at All Energy Australia 2023 exemplifies its dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Australia and fostering collaborations with key stakeholders in the region. The company's impressive track record, commitment to innovation, and unwavering support for the Australian solar sector continue to position Arctech as a leader in the global renewable energy industry.

About Arctech

Arctech is a world-leading provider of solar tracking solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of the sun to create sustainable energy sources. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, Arctech plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of renewable energy across the globe. Australia holds a special place in Arctech's strategic plans, and the company remains committed to fostering a greener, more sustainable future for the country.

SOURCE Arctech

Also from this source

Arctech presenta sus excelentes productos de seguimiento solar en la REI Expo 2023

Arctech presenta sus excelentes productos de seguimiento solar en la REI Expo 2023

Arctech, proveedor líder a nivel mundial en soluciones de seguimiento y montajes solares, participó en la Expo "Renewable Energy India 2023" (REI...
Arctech colabora con la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid en el laboratorio del túnel de viento

Arctech colabora con la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid en el laboratorio del túnel de viento

El 22 de septiembre, el profesor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez y el profesor Omar Gómez Ortega de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid visitaron Arctech y...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.