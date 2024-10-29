Arctech Showcases Advanced Solar Tracking Solutions and Energy Storage Systems at All Energy Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a global leader in solar tracking technology and racking solutions, exhibited at All Energy Australia 2024 from October 23-24 in Melbourne. The company's Australian division presented its flagship product, the SkyLine II solar tracking system, alongside advanced Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), specifically engineered for Australian conditions.

Arctech Shines at All Energy Australia 2024

The SkyLine II 1P single-axis tracking system features a proprietary multi-point drive mechanism that effectively mitigates PV module stress from dynamic and static loads induced by extreme weather conditions prevalent in Australia. The system's wind-resistance capabilities enable horizontal stowing beginning at wind speeds up to 22m/s, resulting in a proven 2% increase in energy yield on some projects. Furthermore, through integration with Arctech's advanced AI-powered backtracking and cloud prediction software, the performance of the SkyLine II is enhanced by eliminating shading between rows and maximizing the capture of diffuse radiation during cloudy conditions, thereby delivering an enhanced energy generation rate of up to 8% and improving projects' IRR.

To combat atmospheric corrosion in Australian solar installations, Arctech has implemented various measures, including the application of advanced zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating systems, utilization of hot-dip galvanization processes, and deployment of site-specific foundation engineering solutions.

By implementing an optimized torque tube design, conducting advanced wind load analysis to minimize foundation requirements, employing factory pre-assembly protocols to reduce on-site labor needs, and implementing streamlined installation procedures, Arctech significantly enhances the efficiency of solar project installations while simultaneously reducing on-site labor costs.

Arctech also showcased its C&I and Residential energy storage systems at the exhibition. These BESS portfolios feature an in-house developed Integrated Power Conversion System (PCS) and Advanced Energy Management System (EMS), and BMS (Battery Management System). Consequently, our comprehensive integrated system exhibits exceptional compatibility and adaptability to dynamic market conditions.

Since initiating operations in Australia in 2017, Arctech has deployed approximately 700MW of tracking systems and established Sydney-based operations. The company has end-to-end service infrastructure including technical engineering support, supply chain optimization, after-market service networks, local O&M capabilities and strategic market development efforts.

Arctech is aligning its expansion strategy with Australia's Solar Sunshot initiative and Future Made in Australia Act, reinforcing its commitment to local market development and energy transition objectives through enhanced localization efforts and technological innovation.

