Arc'teryx Announces Robust Clinic Lineup For 2020 Backcountry Academy

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc'teryx, the global design company specializing in technical, high-performance apparel, outerwear and equipment, announces an extensive roster of clinics for its annual Backcountry Academy in 2020. Designed to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, explore new terrain, and learn the necessary education to conquer the backcountry, the upcoming Arc'teryx Academy program builds on its renowned list of immersive clinics with a selection of new, skills-focused offerings.

The brand will be offering a total of 71 clinics at this year's Backcountry Academy, two of which are new: a 2-day overnight backcountry ski and camp experience, and a Level 2 Avalanche 3-Day Course. A selection of women's-specific clinics for introductory, intermediate, and advanced ski touring will also be offered.

"These new clinics are thoughtfully designed to provide people with the mountain education and elite skillset needed to truly enjoy the wild winter landscape of the backcountry," says Justin Sweeny, Sports Marketing Manager of Global Athletes at Arc'teryx. "A significant part of that was clearing a path for women to enjoy the outdoors by providing them with an opportunity to learn alongside other women."

Taking place from February 6 – 9, the immersive, skills-focused programs of the Arc'teryx Backcountry Academy will be held in Jackson Hole, WY and range in price from $80 USD to $550 USD. General registration opens on November 25.

For more information about the Arc'teryx Backcountry Academy registration and clinic schedules, visit: http://jacksonhole.arcteryxacademy.com/.

About Us

Arc'teryx is a global design company based in North Vancouver, Canada, specializing in technical high-performance apparel, outerwear and equipment. Our products are distributed through more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide, including over 50 branded stores. Arc'teryx is named for the Archaeopteryx Lithographica, the first reptile to develop the feather for flight.

About Arc'teryx Academies

Arc'teryx Academies are skills-focused, guide-led clinics that enable and inspire participants to engage in the sports Arc'teryx designs products for. The brand has hosted up to 1,200 people annually at the Arc'teryx Academies, which have been running for 13 years. The 2020 Arc'teryx Academy programming includes the Backcountry Academy in Jackson Hole, WY (USA), Alpine Academy in Chamonix, France, and Climbing Academy in Squamish, BC (Canada).

