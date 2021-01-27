Arc'teryx Commits $1 Million To Connect People To The Transformative Power Of Nature

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc'teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, is marking the start of 2021 with a brand platform designed to better the human experience by connecting people to the transformative power of nature. The Arc'teryx Outer Peace initiative kicks off today, with the brand announcing a $1 million commitment to help support partners working to remove barriers and protect nature, so individuals who have been traditionally excluded from access to nature may find Outer Peace.

"The challenges of 2020 brought to light the importance of physical and mental wellness, and we were inspired to launch Outer Peace by asking 'What does the world need, and what can we do to help?'" said George Weetman, Vice President of Brand and Digital Commerce at Arc'teryx. "Nature calms us, connects us, and heals us, and we recognized this has been central to what drives our obsessive spirit of design. Spending time in nature is at the core of who we are, and we are here to inspire others to open their doors and step outside so they can find peace – even in the harshest of weather."

Backed by science and rooted in historical proof-points, Outer Peace is centered around the benefits of nature, and how being immersed in it can have measurable, long-lasting impacts on our mental, emotional, and physical well-being. In collaboration with voices from the scientific, design, and sports communities, over the course of the next five years Arc'teryx will develop initiatives that champion discussion and action for everybody to be able to spend time in nature.

As part of the Outer Peace initiative, in 2021 Arc'teryx is pledging $1 million towards outdoor accessibility and nature conservancy. The brand will do this by supporting talented partners around the world who are working to address structural inequalities and barriers to the outdoors.

Over the coming months, Arc'teryx will feature its Outer Peace partners across brand channels to share knowledge, leverage Arc'teryx ambassadors and athletes to strengthen advocacy, and host activations in retail epicenters with the goal of inspiring, educating, and engaging global communities.

"Research across different fields has explored the positive connections between nature and humans, and the findings are consistent: nature is transformative," said Weetman. "As a brand, our purpose is to connect people with nature and design, and to help them discover that the path to a better world and a better self begins outside. We believe the outdoors is for everyone, and with our Outer Peace program, we will bring forward initiatives that generate awareness and create opportunities for time well spent in nature, wherever it can be found."

