Arctic Blue Fish Oil is Easy on the Palate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements may be good for health, but they are often unpleasant to ingest. Fish oil is a classic example, in which consumers must muscle through distasteful flavor profiles and a fishy aftertaste if they want to partake in its nutritional benefits. Arctic Blue is a premium fish oil brand based out of the Netherlands that is debunking the theory that all fish oils taste bad.

"When I founded Arctic Blue, I was a father of three little kids," explains company owner Ludo van de Wiel. "I could get them to eat fried white fish now and then, but they refused to eat healthier, fatty fish. Fish oil supplements didn't help because they tasted terrible and left everyone with horrible fishy burps."

On a trip to Norway, Van de Wiel had a revelation. Fish oil doesn't always taste bad. It is a side effect of low quality oil where Omega-3 fats have become damaged through oxidation. While in Norway, the entrepreneur discovered that oil extracted from the fresh fillet trimmings of wild Arctic cod in the Barents Sea tasted fine and was loaded with non-compromised nutritional benefits.

This led to the creation of Arctic Blue, a brand that is committed to providing clean, fresh, natural fish oil supplements that are as easy on the palate as they are beneficial to the body. This makes them good for the whole family, even children with picky preferences. Arctic Blue has even created oil and Omega-3 gummy products that come in a fun, orange flavor that is ideal for consumption by younger ages.

"Everyone knows fish oil is good for you, but they also know it has a reputation for tasting bad," Van de Wiel declares. "At Arctic Blue, we are reinforcing the nutritional truth behind these powerful supplements while simultaneously debunking the idea that they have to taste terrible on the way down. When you make fish oil the right way, you can create a sustainable and healthy product that is also easy on the palate. And when that happens, it becomes a healthy option that the whole family can benefit from — and dare I say, even enjoy, too."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

