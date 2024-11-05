Arctic Blue Fish Oil Launches on Vitamin Shoppe

The Dutch Brand's Top-Shelf Fish Oil and Omega-3 Supplements Are Officially Available From One of the Largest Retailers in North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue fish oil is a Dutch supplement manufacturer that is proud to provide Omega-3 fish oil supplements for the entire family. The growing brand recently entered the United States market and is now officially listed on one of the biggest supplement retail chains in North America: Vitamin Shoppe.

"We are proud to be on the Vitamin Shoppe website," said company founder Ludo Van de Wiel. "It is a wonderful recognition of the work we've invested to create a truly top-shelf Omega-3 supplement for the whole family."

A selection of Arctic Blue's top-selling SKUs is listed on Vitamin Shoppe's website, including its best-selling MSC Fish Oil With DHA & Epa Omega-3 Fats for Brain Function, Eyes, and Heart. This is offered in soft gel format in both 30 and 60-capsule quantities.

In addition, the brand's popular fish collagen is available in a strawberry flavor as well as a flavorless option — a truly "flavorless" experience is a guarantee for Arctic Blue, even in an industry known for unpleasant fishy burps and indigestion. The brand is committed to a clean process for sourcing its products. Many of its ingredients are even processed while at sea on the boat. This leads to lower oxidation values, fresher products, and no fishy aftertaste.

While Arctic Blue's products are already a household staple for many consumers in Europe and a growing audience in the United States, the listing on Vitamin Shoppe will only spur that process further. Van de Wiel and his team look forward to continued growth and greater brand recognition as they continue to establish a foothold in the U.S. and get the word out that their products are officially available in American markets.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

Contact:

Ludo van de Wiel

Arctic Blue Omega BV

030-2447097

[email protected]

SOURCE Arctic Blue