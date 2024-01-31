Arctic Blue: Home of the Fish Oil Experts

From Training to Sourcing to Processing, Everything Arctic Blue Does Demonstrates the Brand's Superior Understanding of All Things Fish Oil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is a popular supplement due to its unique concentration of omega-3 fatty acids. While rich in this healthy polyunsaturated fat, though, many consumers struggle to find good omega-3 supplements due to a lack of quality and the signature "fishy aftertaste" that comes with conventional fish oil supplements. Both the quality and overall experience of taking fish oil are key factors that the fish oil experts at Arctic Blue have labored for nearly a decade to address.

"No one wants to struggle to take their vitamins," explains Arctic Blue founder Ludo van de Wiel. "Though a critical part of a healthy modern diet, fish oil is traditionally one of the worst-tasting supplements due to the fishy burps and unpleasant aftertaste that it creates. What most people don't realize, though, is that the taste isn't inherently part of the fish oil experience. That comes from improper processing and packaging of the oil itself."

Van de Wiel has spent his career studying omega-3s in fish. The fish oil expert has a degree in biotechnology from the Dutch Wageningen University, which is known for its emphasis on health, nutrition, and agriculture. He worked with a multinational company before realizing that he had to launch his own clean fish oil brand if he was ever going to be able to use his fish oil expertise to create a genuinely superior fish oil supplement. This was a key motivating factor that led him to launch Arctic Blue several years ago.

Once on his own, Van de Wiel was able to use his expertise to create a superior fish oil product. Arctic Blue fish oil supplements come from pristine Arctic cod. These fish contain what is called "full spectrum" fish oil, a broad fatty acid profile with both known and unknown benefits that stretch beyond traditional omega-3 supplements.

Many of the cod are processed right on the boat after being caught. This keeps the oil fresh and avoids unnecessary oxidation. The result is a smooth oil that doesn't create an unwanted aftertaste. It comes in neutral and orange flavors. The brand also has a children's line of oils that come in liquid as well as gummy form.

Van de Wiel has also used his knowledge and expertise to ensure all of these fresh fish oil supplements are sustainably produced. Arctic Blue only works with MSC-certified partners, and the company has a public set of guiding principles that it follows.

From proper sourcing and processing to a clean taste to the benefits of "full spectrum" fish oil, everything that Arctic Blue does reflects the knowledge and expertise of its owner. The company is truly a one-of-a-kind health and wellness brand that is built on quality and proudly maintains its reputation as the home of the fish oil experts.

About Arctic Blue
Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

