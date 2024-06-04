Arctic Blue Is Redefining the Omega-3 Experience

The Dutch Brand's Pure Fish Oil Products Are Accessible, Sustainable, Enjoyable, and Exceptionally Nutritious

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are critical for a healthy heart . They lower triglyceride levels, protect against many medical conditions, and can contribute to a healthy lifestyle. However, supplementing with a high-quality Omega-3 product can be challenging. Even worse, most supplements leave consumers with an unpleasant aftertaste and fishy burps.

Arctic Blue is a brand that is rewriting the Omega-3 experience. The Dutch company's superior fish oil products make Omega-3 supplementation easier and more effective in four key ways:

Taste : Fish oils are notoriously difficult to swallow and are unpleasant for younger consumers. Arctic Blue is harvested right on the boat, giving it a "soft taste" that doesn't leave fishy after burps. It also offers SKUs specifically for kids and pets.

: Fish oils are notoriously difficult to swallow and are unpleasant for younger consumers. Arctic Blue is harvested right on the boat, giving it a "soft taste" that doesn't leave fishy after burps. It also offers SKUs specifically for kids and pets. Exceptional nutrition : Arctic Blue fish oil supplements are MSC-certified and come from wild cod harvested in the pure waters of the Barents Sea and similarly clean regions.

: Arctic Blue fish oil supplements are and come from wild cod harvested in the pure waters of the Barents Sea and similarly clean regions. Sustainability : Arctic Blue oils come from fillet trimmings and liver that are left over from the fishing process. The company avoids oils from krill, anchovies, and sardines as they are integral to the ocean ecosystem.

: Arctic Blue oils come from fillet trimmings and liver that are left over from the fishing process. The company from krill, anchovies, and sardines as they are integral to the ocean ecosystem. Accessibility: High-quality supplements are difficult to find. Arctic Blue's supplements are available both online and in a growing number of retailers worldwide (including the United States ).

"Taking an Omega-3 supplement shouldn't be a struggle," says company founder Ludo Van de Wiel. "It should be an easy and enjoyable experience that is easy to turn into a habit, not just for you but for your entire home. Our supplements make that possible."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

Ludo van de Wiel

Arctic Blue Omega BV

030-2447097

[email protected]

SOURCE Arctic Blue