Arctic Blue Offers a New Generation of Fish Oils

The Dutch Company's Innovative Approach to Omega-3 Supplements Is Serving Every Member of the Family Across Multiple Generations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation has its place both in new industries and in old ones. Arctic Blue is a fish oil and Omega-3 supplement brand that is innovating in the traditional field of nutrition.

"People have always eaten fish to get DHA and EPA from Omega-3s," says company founder Ludo Van de Wiel. "What we are doing is bringing a 21st-century approach to the production and supply of fish oil supplements. We are taking into account what it is that environmental and health-conscious consumers are looking for when they look for a supplement. This has allowed us to create a new generation of fish oils that meets the sky-high expectations of customers and serves every generation in your household."

The Arctic Blue approach to fish oil supplements starts in the icy waters of the Barents Sea. There, north of Norway, Arctic Blue's MSC-certified fishing partners catch Arctic wild cod and process them on their boats, creating fish oil right on the spot. They use filet trimmings for this task, making the oil a natural byproduct that prevents the need to harvest fish purely for the oils themselves.

The quick processing also maintains low oxidation values, giving the oils a smooth, silky mouthfeel and preventing the creation of the rancid fishy smell that accompanies so many competing brands. "Our Omega-3 oils are so clean, they deliver nutrition without the fishy after-burps," Van de Wiel explains.

The clean, sustainable, palatable nature of Arctic Blue's products makes them accessible to the whole family (the entire company was born out of its owner's desire to find a fish oil that his kids would take without a fight). They are a safe source of DHA and EPA for pregnant mothers . Kids can enjoy the oil plain or with a simple orange flavor . Adults don't have to worry about fishy burps or indigestion. There is even an option for pets. By developing a fish oil supply chain that respects the environment and maintains a clean, smooth flavor, Arctic Blue has created a line of Omega-3 products that every generation can enjoy.

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

