Arctic Blue Offers a Superior Fish Oil Supplement

News provided by

Arctic Blue

21 Dec, 2023, 08:40 ET

The Dutch Health and Wellness Brand's Pure Fish Oil Is Backed By a Unique Combination of Certifications, Expertise, and Business Principles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue is an innovative health and wellness brand that offers clean, top-shelf, full-spectrum fish oil supplements. These are sourced from wild cod, taste remarkably fresh, and use plastic-free packaging. The Arctic Blue team has been able to create such an impeccable line of marine-based nutraceuticals thanks to its commitment to a unique combination of certifications, principles, and expertise — starting with the credentials of its founder, Ludo van de Wiel.

"I have always been committed to finding high-quality natural health solutions for my family," explains the Arctic Blue owner. "On a work trip to Norway several years back, I came across a fish oil that was fresher and tastier than the fish oils I had used up until then, which is how I got the idea for the company."

Van de Wiel himself is a fish oil expert and alumnus with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University — an academic institution with a reputation for emphasizing health, nutrition, and agriculture. This made it easy for the health-trained entrepreneur to recognize the value of oil sourced from the fillet trim of wild-caught cod in the Barents Sea.

"The natural, non-concentrated form of cod oil has a very broad fatty acid profile," Van de Wiel explains. "This 'full spectrum' fish oil is loaded with dozens of mono and polyunsaturated fats that are good for the body."

Along with finding a quality source for the oil itself, Van de Wiel worked to establish a clear ethical standard for the brand. This included several key principles, such as avoiding krill oil (the food of whales), using fillet trimmings (as a sustainable pre-existing byproduct of the fishing industry), and working with fisheries that adhere to the strict regulations of the MSC certification program.

In the end, this all comes together to form the three key elements that are always present in every Arctic Blue product. The oil in every bottle and capsule is clean, fresh, and natural. This instantly makes it a superior range of fish oil supplements and the top option on the market, both from a nutritional and experiential perspective.

About Arctic Blue
Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

Contact:
Ludo van de Wiel
Arctic Blue Omega BV
030-2447097
370352@email4pr.com

SOURCE Arctic Blue

Also from this source

Arctic Blue Fish Oil is Easy on the Palate

Supplements may be good for health, but they are often unpleasant to ingest. Fish oil is a classic example, in which consumers must muscle through...

Tracing Arctic Blue Fish Oil from the Ocean to the Spoon

A clean, sustainable production process is a high priority for many consumers. Quality ingredients are also an important factor, as is a satisfactory ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.