Arctic Blue Offers Fish Oil for the Whole Family

From Parents to Teenagers, Kids, and Even Pets, the Dutch Health and Wellness Brand Has a Clean Fish Oil Product for the Entire Household

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest challenges with staying healthy is finding supplements for the whole family. Often, a nutraceutical that works for an adult isn't safe for children. In addition, dietary concerns and personal convictions can factor into the equation. Even pets need consideration. Arctic Blue is a Dutch health and wellness brand that provides high-quality fish oil supplements for the entire family.

"Our products are a new generation of fish oils," says company owner Ludo van de Wiel. "Our oils are sourced from pristine Arctic waters in regions like Norway and Alaska. The oil is sustainable, as it's harvested from fillet trimmings, often right on the fishing boats when the fish is as fresh as possible."

Van de Wiel adds that one of the biggest issues with fish oil supplements is getting kids to take them. "We're crazy about Omega-3, and many adults are, as well," Van de Wiel explains. "But it's hard to get a kid to accept that the unpleasant taste and fishy burps are worth the trouble. That's why we take great care to avoid that fishy taste in the first place."

To achieve this positive, palatable flavor profile, Van de Wiel has set up strict production standards for his enterprise. Arctic Blue products are processed using oils that are clean, pure, and fresh. This avoids oxidation, which creates the unpleasant "fishy" taste most people are familiar with.

Along with a clean, non-fishy taste, Arctic Blue products are gently flavored and come in liquid, capsule, and gummy forms. They are vegan, as well, and are sustainably made, making them excellent options for health-conscious and environmentally-aware consumers. The brand even has both liquid and capsule products for dogs and cats.

Arctic Blue oils are a good option to use during pregnancy, too. While all supplements taken during pregnancy should be discussed with a primary care physician, Omega 3 fish oil is generally considered safe. However, it's worth noting that the American Pregnancy Association emphasizes the need to use high-quality products to avoid contamination. This is a standard that Arctic Blue meets without issue, thanks to its elite production process, immaculate ingredients, and third-party MSC certification.

From parents to pets, pregnancy to adulthood, diets to eco-friendly convictions, Arctic Blue accommodates the entire family with its wide range of high-quality products. It truly is a fish oil for the whole family.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

