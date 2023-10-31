Arctic Blue Offers Full-Spectrum Fish Oil from Norwegian Cod

The Dutch Brand's Clean Approach to Sourcing Its Ingredients Means Its Norwegian Fish Oil Is Packed With a Broad Fatty Acid Profile

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are a major part of a healthy diet. They can help manage triglycerides, cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, and rheumatoid arthritis. However, Omega-3s aren't alone in the fish oil spectrum. On the contrary, they're just one category in a broad fatty acid profile that is often referred to as "full-spectrum fish oil" and is a unique attribute of Norwegian wild cod, in particular.

There are more than 30 different fatty acids within the non-concentrated full-spectrum fish oil produced from wild-caught Norwegian cod. More than 75% of these are either monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats. Along with the primary Omega-3 fats DHA and EPA, the oil contains five other types of Omega-3 fats. It also contains other healthy fats, such as Omega-7, Omega-9, and Omega-11.

"Scientists are working on revealing what these other fats, besides Omega-3 fats, do in our body," says Arctic Blue founder and owner Ludo van de Wiel. "While we don't know the exact ways many of them can influence our health, we know that this form of fish oil is a true powerhouse of nutrients pulled straight from the Arctic Barents Sea."

While the oils in the fish themselves are important, the challenge comes from extracting them for human supplementation. This is where Arctic Blue shines. The health and wellness brand's careful manufacturing process — some of which takes place right on the fishing ships shortly after catching the fish — ensures that the brand's cod oil retains this exact fatty-acid profile right into each bottle or capsule, allowing its customers to tap into this unique health benefit at its full spectrum potential.

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

