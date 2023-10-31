Arctic Blue Offers Full-Spectrum Fish Oil from Norwegian Cod

News provided by

Arctic Blue

31 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

The Dutch Brand's Clean Approach to Sourcing Its Ingredients Means Its Norwegian Fish Oil Is Packed With a Broad Fatty Acid Profile

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are a major part of a healthy diet. They can help manage triglycerides, cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, and rheumatoid arthritis. However, Omega-3s aren't alone in the fish oil spectrum. On the contrary, they're just one category in a broad fatty acid profile that is often referred to as "full-spectrum fish oil" and is a unique attribute of Norwegian wild cod, in particular.

There are more than 30 different fatty acids within the non-concentrated full-spectrum fish oil produced from wild-caught Norwegian cod. More than 75% of these are either monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats. Along with the primary Omega-3 fats DHA and EPA, the oil contains five other types of Omega-3 fats. It also contains other healthy fats, such as Omega-7, Omega-9, and Omega-11.

"Scientists are working on revealing what these other fats, besides Omega-3 fats, do in our body," says Arctic Blue founder and owner Ludo van de Wiel. "While we don't know the exact ways many of them can influence our health, we know that this form of fish oil is a true powerhouse of nutrients pulled straight from the Arctic Barents Sea."

While the oils in the fish themselves are important, the challenge comes from extracting them for human supplementation. This is where Arctic Blue shines. The health and wellness brand's careful manufacturing process — some of which takes place right on the fishing ships shortly after catching the fish — ensures that the brand's cod oil retains this exact fatty-acid profile right into each bottle or capsule, allowing its customers to tap into this unique health benefit at its full spectrum potential.

About Arctic Blue
Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

Media Contact:
Ludo van de Wiel
Arctic Blue Omega BV
030-2447097
[email protected] 

SOURCE Arctic Blue

Also from this source

Arctic Blue Offers Fish Oil for the Whole Family

One of the biggest challenges with staying healthy is finding supplements for the whole family. Often, a nutraceutical that works for an adult isn't...

Arctic Blue's Omega-3 Fish Oil Comes in High Concentrations Without the Fishy Taste

Fish oil is famous as a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. However, one of the classic struggles is finding an oil supplement that is clean, potent, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.