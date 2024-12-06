Arctic Blue's Elite Fish Oil Comes in a Gummy-Friendly Format for Kids

The Dutch Omega-3 Fish Oil Brand Is All-In on in a Family-Friendly Health Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most health-conscious individuals are aware that fish oil is good for them. The problem isn't understanding the nutritional value fish oil contains but consuming the supplement itself, which is known to produce a fishy aftertaste and indigestion. Arctic Blue has created a line of fish oil supplements that utilize the sustainable, clean harvesting of Arctic Cod to create a smooth, low-oxidation fish oil stripped of that fishy flavor. They have also taken things a step further by creating a line of sugar-free fish oil kids gummies packed with DHA, EPA, and Vitamin D.

"When I founded Arctic Blue in 2015, healthy, sustainable Omega-3 supplements were still a rarity," explains Ludo van de Wiel. "Back then, my three little kids only ate some fried white fish now and then but refused to eat the healthier fatty fish like herring, mackerel, or sardines. I was faced with a dilemma, and I launched Arctic Blue as a way to create healthier, more accessible fish oil supplements for the whole family."

The family-friendly inspiration of the company inevitably led to an emphasis not just on health but also on taste. All of Arctic Blue's products boast clean, pure fish oil with low oxidation value, a smooth taste, and no fishy burps or indigestion.

This makes the experience easier on adults, but even without the unpleasant taste, children can still struggle to swallow a soft gel capsule or gulp down a spoonful of oil from a bottle. As an alternative, Van de Wiel's company developed its Arctic Blue MSC Omega 3 Fish Oil Kids Gummies.

Now officially available in the United States, the gummy version of Arctic Blue's iconic fish oil provides a form of fish oil that is not just healthy but genuinely enjoyable for younger children to consume. The gummies are sugar-free and have a strawberry citrus flavor that gives them a candy-like appeal. The result is a supplement that makes it easier for parents to give their kids a consistent, clean daily dose of Omega-3 fatty acids as they grow.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

