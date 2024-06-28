Arctic Blue's Fish Oils Enable Sustainable Healthy Habits

As Environmental Concerns Increase Around the World, the Dutch Brand's Sustainable, High Quality, Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplements Shine Out

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The quality of an Omega-3 supplement is important. But so is its sustainability. As climate change and other environmental concerns increase, brands like Arctic Blue are standing out due to their ability to adhere to strict sustainability principles while maintaining high-quality standards with their supplements.

In mid-June, Oregon State University released findings that reported the average gray whale had decreased by 13% in less than three decades. The study's co-author, K.C. Bierlich, explained a possible reason for the development, saying, "This could be an early warning sign that the abundance of this population is starting to decline, or is not healthy." Bierlich added that whales are generally seen as sentinels of the oceanic ecosystem, "so if the whale population isn't doing well, that might say a lot about the environment itself."

As concerning signs like these continue to pile up, it only reinforces the vision and passion of Arctic Blue founder Ludo Van de Wiel to operate a nutraceutical company that genuinely cares about sustainability and its impact on the ocean.

"We always say we're crazy about Omega-3 and serious about the sea," Van de Wiel explains. "We know that maintaining sustainability is not just beneficial but essential to our long-term vision of a healthier humanity and a stronger earth."

Arctic Blue's full-spectrum fish oil supplements come from wild salmon, pollock, and cod. Many of these are caught in the pristine waters of the Barents Sea, where they are processed right on the boat to maintain their delicate nutritional makeup. Arctic Blue's oils come from fillet trimmings (a natural byproduct of normal fishing). This is a production process that ensures as much of each fish is used as possible. This also removes the need to catch fish only for fish oil production.

Arctic Blue only collaborates with MSC-certified fisheries, as well. This creates a sustainable supply chain that consumers can trust to deliver high-quality Omega-3 fish oil supplements without harming the environment in the process. It is an eco-friendly way to improve human health and one that has become essential to future prosperity.

