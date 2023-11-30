Arctic Blue's Norwegian Cod Fish Oil Is Loaded With Healthy Fats

News provided by

Arctic Blue

30 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

The Next Generation Full Spectrum Fish Oil Is an Excellent Source of Monounsaturated and Polyunsaturated Fats (Including But Not Limited to Omega-3s)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is widely recognized as an effective way to access a steady source of Omega-3 fatty acids. However, the team at Arctic Blue is aware that the health benefits of fresh, wild Arctic cod extend beyond that singular healthy ingredient.

"Natural, non-concentrated cod oil has a very broad fatty acid profile," explains Arctic Blue owner Ludo van de Wiel. "Taken as a whole, this creates a full spectrum aspect to our fish oil. Yes, Omega-3s are an important part of the mix, but they aren't the only healthy ingredient. Not by a long shot."

Van de Wiel goes on to explain that the full spectrum fish oil concept is unique to Norwegian wild cod. These swim in the Barents Sea, a chilly body of water that lies between Novaya Zembla, Spitsbergen, and Northern Norway. This area is far from the infamous plastic soups of the Pacific Ocean between Asia and South America, making it one of the cleanest bodies of water in the world.

The cod that inhabit these waters are full of healthy fats. These include the well-known Omega-3 DHA and EPA variety. But those are just two of 30 different fatty acids found in Arctic cod, such as Omega-7, Omega-9, Omega-11, and five other types of Omega-3s.

"More than 75% of the fats present in Arctic cod are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated," Van de Wiel continues. "Scientists are still studying the vast and complex nutritional benefits that come from this comprehensive fatty acid profile. While the picture is becoming clearer over time, one thing is already certain. It is clear that Norwegian wild cod is a real powerhouse of fatty acid health, which is why it lies at the center of our health and wellness philosophy."

About Arctic Blue
Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

Contact:
Ludo van de Wiel
Arctic Blue Omega BV
030-2447097
[email protected]

SOURCE Arctic Blue

