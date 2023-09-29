Arctic Blue's Omega-3 Fish Oil Comes in High Concentrations Without the Fishy Taste

The Dutch Brand's Fish Oils Are Making Waves as a Nutrient-Dense Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids That Actually Tastes Good

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is famous as a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. However, one of the classic struggles is finding an oil supplement that is clean, potent, and palatable.

"We have many products that feature a very high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids," explains Arctic Blue founder and CEO Ludo van de Wiel. "A single 5 ml dose of our Pure Arctic MSC Fish Oil gives you the same amount of Omega 3s as if you ate half a herring. This concentration of 380 mg of EPA and 450 mg DHA on a daily basis is good for your heart, your eyes, and your brain."

Van de Wiel adds that while the concentration is important, the flavor profile is a big part of why so many people love his company's fish oil products. "The high concentration is a great way to access key nutrients on a daily basis," he explains, "but it's the smooth orange flavor and lack of a fishy aftertaste that makes our products particularly appealing. It's a truly non-fishy fish oil that provides all the benefits without the unpleasant taste."

Arctic Blue is able to maintain this high standard of potency and palatability due to the way it obtains its oils. The Norwegian-sourced bottles are considered a "full spectrum fish oil." This means it is a natural, non-concentrated cod oil with a very broad fatty acid profile that is unique to Norwegian wild cod.

More than 75% of the oil's fats are mono or poly-unsaturated, and it contains more than 30 different fatty acids. This includes multiple Omega fatty acids, all of which are present in the product. It also includes five types of Omega-3 fats besides the classic DHA and EPA.

"Scientists are working on revealing what these other Omega-3 fats do in our body," van de Wiel says. "But it is clear that the Norwegian wild cod is a real powerhouse from the Arctic Barents Sea." He explains that the purity of the oil is partly due to the fact that the cod is processed right on the boat, in as fresh a state as possible. "This creates a 'soft' taste," he adds. "It doesn't need a lot of artificial flavoring to make it palatable. Just a little orange flavor, and you have a clean, nutritious product that many of our customers call 'the best-tasting oil I've ever had.'"

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

