Arctic Broadband on the Way as Viasat Confirms Successful Launch

Space Norway's Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, August 11, 2024 at 7.02pm PT.

The two satellites carry payloads that Viasat aims to use to bring broadband connectivity to the Arctic from polar orbits.

VANDENBERG, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, has confirmed the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) has successfully launched from Vandenburg Space Force Base.

The mission, led by the Space Norway subsidiary Heosat, will see two satellites deployed in a highly elliptical orbit (HEO) in the world's first HEO mission carrying a broadband commercial service payload. The two satellites – ASBM-1 and ASBM-2 – will host the GX10A and GX10B Ka-band payloads, which Viasat will use to extend the company's high-speed global network with dedicated Arctic region coverage.

The satellites will be positioned into their orbit paths before technical testing and integration. The GX10A and 10B payloads are expected to enter service in early to mid calendar year 2025.

The Arctic has rapidly growing connectivity demand as governments, commercial mobility customers and scientists continue to look North. Once in service, these new payloads will expand the coverage area served by Viasat, further strengthening the company's global coverage capabilities with dedicated capacity for the Arctic region.

Viasat is further expanding its high-speed broadband capacity and capabilities for government and commercial mobility customers with five new Ka-band satellites currently under construction, which are expected to enter service during the course of the next few years.

Mark Dickinson, Head of Space Systems, Viasat, said: "We would like to thank Space Norway and our project partners for their continued hard work, collaboration, and vision to make this project a reality. I would also like to thank our highly skilled experts. They will now focus on bringing these payloads into service and creating the flexibility, coverage, and connectivity our customers need – wherever they operate."

Space Norway Program Director, Kjell-Ove Skare, said: "With the successful launch of the ASBM satellites we are a major step closer to providing broadband to civilian, government and military users in the Arctic - which is the primary reason for this mission. This common goal has been the driving factor for Viasat, as well as for all parties involved in the ASBM program. It has truly been an excellent collaborative effort."

