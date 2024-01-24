Arctic Economic Boom: Cold-Weather States Ignite Job Growth

News provided by

NationalBusinessCapital.com

24 Jan, 2024, 08:36 ET

NationalBusinessCapital's "Top U.S. States For Job Growth 2024" Study Reveals Snowy States Take the Lead in Jobs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The employment forecast is changing as cold-weather states turn up the heat on job opportunities in 2024. A just-released study by NationalBusinessCapital.com, the fintech lending platform for businesses, shows unexpected job growth in states like Minnesota, New Hampshire, and #1-ranked Alaska.

Continue Reading
NationalBusinessCapital.com
NationalBusinessCapital.com
NationalBusinessCapital.com
NationalBusinessCapital.com

The analysis shows industries such as advanced manufacturing, resource extraction, and finance are turning these cold states into surprising hot-spots for high-wage employment. "The Top U.S. States For Job Growth 2024" report reveals job opportunities in these states are not just plentiful, they tend to come with higher wages, which often exceed the cost of living.

While cold states lead the charge, there's still positive news all around for the U.S. With the exception of Mississippi and Rhode Island, which experienced a slight dip, employment surged across the board from 2022 to 2023, demonstrating a strong, continued demand for labor. The key question: will this robust growth last? The future is still uncertain as companies navigate the post-pandemic rebound and witness the rise of AI in workplaces.

The full study is available HERE:

Key Findings

  • Cold States Lead Job Surge: Alaska, Minnesota, Wyoming, and New Hampshire emerge as leaders in near-term job prospects. While the South has been a migration hotspot, the North is creating higher-paying jobs at an accelerated rate, relying on established industries.
  • Rise of Secondary Cities: In the '90s and 00's, employment opportunities appeared in major metropolitan areas. This report discovers, however, that job growth is surging in smaller markets  such as the Washington D. C. suburbs and Manchester, NH.  This marks a major departure from historical trends; now it's fueled by remote workers seeking urban perks in states with a lower cost of living.
  • Weakest States/Unique Issues: There are no obvious commonalities among the states which ended up on the bottom of the list. States as varied as Hawaii, New York, and several states along the Mississippi all had unique issues. Many states were neither great gainers nor losers of population in recent years. 
  • Nationwide Job Growth: During the past year, employment surged in almost every state except Mississippi and Rhode Island. Although job creation rates varied, the overall trend reflected widespread growth.

THE TOP U.S. STATES FOR JOB GROWTH 2024:

#1.  Alaska
#2.  Maryland
#3.  Minnesota
#4.  New Hampshire
#5.  Wyoming
#6.  Georgia
#7.  Colorado
#8.  Delaware
#9.  Massachusetts
#10. Utah

THE WORST U.S. STATES FOR JOB GROWTH:

#41. New York (Score: 32.7 out of 50)
#42. Mississippi (32.9)
#43. Alabama (34.4)
#44. Missouri (34.9)
#45. Hawaii (35.7)
#46. Arkansas (37.4)
#47. Kansas (37.5)
#48. Michigan (37.9)
#49. Iowa (38.1)
#50. Indiana (40.3)

"We were surprised to see job creation surging in colder states," says Brian Chevalier-Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer, NationalBusinessCapital.com. "If this trend continues, expect to see a lot more millionaires in Alaska."

Methodology
The five metrics researchers selected:
State Job Opening Rate (40%)
Annual Mean Salary (20%)
Change Nonfarm Employment (20%)
Employment Rate (10%)
Median Household Income (10%)

About NationalBusinessCapital:
NationalBusinessCapital helps entrepreneurs secure quick and fair financing to save time and cultivate sustainable growth.

The stress-free online platform is designed for simplicity and speed, helping business owners go from application to approval in a matter of hours. From SBA loans to lines of credit, equipment financing, and more, the company has helped clients secure $2 billion in financing since 2007.

SOURCE NationalBusinessCapital.com

Also from this source

Sunbelt States Drowning in Debt While Midwest Keeps Its Head Above Water

Sunbelt States Drowning in Debt While Midwest Keeps Its Head Above Water

High growth sunbelt states, including Florida, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada, grapple with surging household debt, while the Midwest handles...
Big, Small, Red or Blue States Thrive on Small Business Lending Regardless of Size or Politics

Big, Small, Red or Blue States Thrive on Small Business Lending Regardless of Size or Politics

While financial giants like California, New York, and Florida have traditionally ruled the financial landscape, a surprising revelation emerges:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.