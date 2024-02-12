Arctic Expedition Cruises Case Study - Expedition Cruising Proved One of the Hottest Travel Trends of 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Case Study - Arctic Expedition Cruises" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the niche tourism segment of Arctic Expedition Cruises. It discusses the concept of Arctic expedition cruises and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.

The case study also discusses the challenges facing Arctic Expedition Cruise Tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with Arctic Expedition Cruise Tourism. Finally, this case study looks at insight of Arctic Expedition Cruise tourism consumers and explores key destinations around the world.

Key Highlights

Expedition cruising refers to a way of exploring far-off and remote places that one would not have access to by traditional modes of travel. This niche tourism type boosts the local economy of a destination. According to the Expedition Cruise Network (ECN), expedition cruises are the fastest growing area of the cruise industry. It is also being touted as the hottest travel trend of the year 2023.

Cruise companies can expand their customer base and boost revenue by using social media platforms to advertise their prices, discounts, events, and other offerings. Aside from advertisements, cruise operators are increasingly integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as digital connectivity, smart infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, to improve the overall guest experience.

As per the Consumer Survey Q3 2021, adventure holidays are mostly preferred by Gen Y (Millennials), with 57.61% (3,471) of overall respondents choosing this type of holiday, followed by Gen X with 22.32% of respondents.

1984 was the year when Lindblad Travel became the first company to navigate the Northwest Passage with a commercial vehicle carrying tourists. The last 10 years have seen a steady expansion with hosts of new ships and operators and creation of new sector: luxury expedition. These new entrants offer more avenues for exploration, including helicopters and mini-subs on board.

Key Report Benefits

  • Gain an understanding of Arctic Expedition Cruises.
  • Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated opportunities of Arctic Expedition Cruises.
  • Gain an understanding of Arctic Expedition Cruise consumers motivations. Gain an understanding of the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Evolution of Arctic Expeditions
  • Key Destinations
  • Key Insights
  • Challenges & Opportunities

Company Coverage

  • Expedition Cruise Network (ECN)
  • Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
  • Panache Cruises
  • National Geographic Society
  • Hurtigruten
  • Quark Expeditions
  • Hapag-Lloyd
  • Ponant
  • Aurora Expeditions
  • Heritage Expeditions
  • Instagram

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45936o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Energy Dynamics Fuel Expansion of Lignite Mining Industry with Emerging Trends and Forecasted Market Growth Through 2028

Global Energy Dynamics Fuel Expansion of Lignite Mining Industry with Emerging Trends and Forecasted Market Growth Through 2028

The "Lignite Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lignite market continues to garner attention...
Global Whole Life Insurance Market Report 2024 - Emerging Trends and Geographic Expansion Drive Whole Life Insurance Market Momentum

Global Whole Life Insurance Market Report 2024 - Emerging Trends and Geographic Expansion Drive Whole Life Insurance Market Momentum

The "Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market analysis indicates a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.