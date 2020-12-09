Arctic Industries Welcomes New VP of Sales, Scott Meyer

Meyer will immediately take the comprehensive reigns of both the sales team and field sales platforms as he leads sales efforts going into 2021. "I am excited to join an industry leader like Arctic. The commitment to product and customer service even during this challenging time impressed me beyond words. I am looking forward to working with top-notch sales and engineering teams."

Prior to Arctic, Meyer spent 5 years at Ice-O-Matic, where he was instrumental in developing a high-growth sales platform and team while building relationships with partners and vendors alike. Meyer has held leadership roles in sales, project management, product development, and business development over the past two decades.

A Certified Foodservice Professional (CFSP) and a Certified Water Specialist (CWS), Meyer is enthusiastic about bringing his expertise and forward-thinking mindset to Arctic.

With Scott on the team, Arctic Industry feels their sales division is in very capable hands. Welcome aboard, Scott!

