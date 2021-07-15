Arctic IT Introduces Tribal Platforms 4.0, a Suite of Modern Applications for Tribes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic IT, a technology company serving Indian country since 2003, announces the release of Tribal Platforms 4.0, including five cloud-based applications designed to help tribes serve their communities with the most innovative and secure member-management and engagement technology.

Introducing Tribal Platforms 4.0 A suite of Tribal Applications

"We've taken the needs of our tribal communities and created secure cloud solutions specifically designed to secure and modernize their government operations," said Dave Bailey, President of Arctic IT. "With the power and security of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Arctic IT is proud to provide technology that culturally supports every aspect of modern community engagement."

Tribal Platforms 4.0 manages vital member data and serves as the foundation for expanding technology across a tribe. There are five applications developed under this software suite:

Enrollment - The base application for tribal enrollment management. Family Wellness - Outcomes-based Child & Family Services case management, program management, family-centered, graphical interface. Distribution Payments - Member payment and financial assistance management. Tribal Court - life cycle management with secure document management. Community Portal - Member self-service, 24-hour access to update personal data and apply for services.

The Tribal Platforms solution is delivered via a subscription Software as a Service (SaaS) model, so users are always on the latest version with regular, automatic software updates. Plus, the subscription includes unlimited support and maintenance for up to 20 users.

Why we built Tribal Platforms 4.0 on Microsoft Dynamics 365

Dynamics 365 gives tribes the security they want with the mobility they need to connect with their teams anytime, on any device. Tribal Platforms 4.0 is built on an evergreen platform for security and governance, harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure. Data is securely managed through multi-site data centers for inherent redundancy, providing tribal governments with the business continuity and security they need to serve their members better. Dynamics 365 is integrated with the Microsoft 365 Office applications (including Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.), further expanding the Tribal Platforms 4.0 software capabilities.

About Arctic IT

Arctic IT® is an experienced technology company specializing in unique, scalable cloud-based business applications and security solutions. Since 2003, we've been committed to building strong relationships, driving innovation, and empowering the tribal communities and enterprises we serve.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we solve complex issues with leading-edge technology, including AI, Robotic Process Automation, and Machine Learning.

Ready to modernize your tribal operations? Run with us.®

Contact: Mary Gasperlin, Director of Marketing 907.602.1003

Related Files

Tribal Platforms Flyer_Arctic IT_June 2021.pdf

Related Images

tribal-platforms-4-0.jpg

Tribal Platforms 4.0

A suite of Tribal Applications

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxDEZbQ5Sug



SOURCE Arctic IT