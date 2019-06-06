Arctic Zero® Expands Availability of Their New Light Ice Cream at Walmart Nationwide

The result of Arctic Zero's innovation is a collection of seven rich flavors with a creamy texture. At only 70-90 calories per serving, this tasty lineup includes: Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cookies, Mint & Chocolate Cookies, Vanilla Bean, Cookie & Brownie Dough and Toffee Crunch.

All flavors of the new Arctic Zero Light Ice Cream are non-GMO Verified, Kosher and contain rBST free dairy.

"My kids are the first to try my new flavors and concepts. For me, research on clean ingredients and listening to our customers is priority. I will always push the limits on what's possible to create in the 'better for you' category," said Mr. Holtman.

About Arctic Zero

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Diego, Arctic Zero is the pioneer of the better-for-you frozen desserts. Arctic Zero thoughtfully crafts delicious frozen treats for every taste bud, giving people choices that they can be proud of and enjoy! Arctic Zero is committed to selecting only clean ingredients – never using sugar alcohols or anything artificial – and offers gluten-free and low-glycemic options. For more information, please visit arcticzero.com. Follow Arctic Zero on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

