Arctic Zero® Introduces Dairy-Free, Plant-Based Frozen Desserts

"We created the original Arctic Zero so that people with restrictions like lactose-intolerance, low-sugar and low-calorie diets could enjoy a delicious frozen dessert without junk ingredients like erythritol and other sugar alcohols," said Amit Pandhi. "True to our founding promise, our new plant-based Arctic Zero Non-Dairy contains the cleanest, premium ingredients we could source including faba bean protein. We're confident our long-time fans also are going to love the change. Arctic Zero Non-Dairy pints have a much stronger, richer flavor that really wows and a creamier texture than ever."

Like its predecessor, Arctic Zero Non-Dairy is low calorie (only 160-320 calories per pint), low glycemic, Kosher and non-GMO Project verified. Arctic Zero never uses artificial or questionable sweeteners in any of its products. Arctic Zero Non-Dairy is sweetened with organic cane sugar and monk fruit and contains no sugar alcohols.

"Arctic Zero believes everyone should be able to enjoy great tasting, low-calorie ice cream and frozen desserts without consuming sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners," said Pandhi. "Eating frozen desserts should be delightful and satisfying, not the cause of stomach upset or other side effects. Arctic Zero obsesses over our ingredients to provide the best-tasting, highest quality and most ethical products in the freezer aisle."

A Nielsen global survey1 revealed that 39% of Americans are trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, and that preference for plant-based options is not limited to only those who practice a strictly vegetarian or vegan diet.

The new plant-based Artic Zero Non-Dairy contains faba bean protein which, according to Arctic Zero, has a smoother, sweeter, richer flavor than many other plant proteins.

"In our effort to get the texture and rich flavor of traditional ice cream, we experimented with dozens of different core ingredients for our Non-Dairy pints," said Greg Holtman, founder and chief flavor innovator for the brand.

"Ultimately, the faba bean emerged as the perfect candidate for its luxurious mouth-feel and a slightly sweet flavor with no aftertaste to interfere with all of our delicious mix-ins," said Holtman.

Arctic Zero Non-Dairy comes in nine indulgent flavors, including popular Arctic Zero classic pints: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Cookie Shake, Purely Chocolate, Cake Batter, Brownie Blast, Cookie Dough Chunk, Hint of Mint and Cherry Chocolate Chunk. All flavors range from 70-90 calories per serving and contain 1.5 grams of fat or less.

Arctic Zero Non-Dairy pints will first appear in the freezer aisle of Publix stores in Florida in late August and will be available across the country this fall.

Earlier this year, Arctic Zero introduced Arctic Zero Light Ice Cream, a low-calorie ice cream made with milk and cream and sweetened with organic cane sugar. The brand also recently expanded distribution to Canada.

About Arctic Zero

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Diego, Arctic Zero is the pioneer of frozen desserts without all the fat and calories. Arctic Zero thoughtfully crafts delicious light and lactose-free frozen treats for every taste bud, giving people choices that they can be proud of and enjoy! Arctic Zero is committed to selecting only clean ingredients – never using sugar alcohols or anything artificial—and offers gluten-free, non-dairy, non-GMO and low-glycemic options. For more information, please visit arcticzero.com or find Arctic Zero on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

