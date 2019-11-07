Arctic Zero® Thankful For 10 Years Of Business Celebrates National Gratitude Month With NFL Tickets Giveaway

To show their gratitude, they are excited to offer you the chance to win product and field level NFL tickets! Two separate giveaways will be hosted on Arctic Zero's Instagram . Each giveaway is valued at $1,000.

The first giveaway will kick off on Thursday, November 7 and a winner will be selected on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The winner will take home 12 Arctic Zero pints and two (2) field level NFL tickets to the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants game.

The second giveaway will begin on Thursday, November 14 and the winner will be chosen on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The winner will take home 12 Arctic Zero pints and two (2) field level NFL tickets to the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams game.

No purchase required. Follow Arctic Zero on Instagram for more details and to enter giveaway. Open to U.S. residents only. Must be 18+ years of age to enter. This giveaway is in no way affiliated with the NFL or Instagram.

About Arctic Zero

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Diego, Arctic Zero is the pioneer of the better-for-you frozen desserts. Arctic Zero thoughtfully crafts delicious frozen treats for every taste bud, giving people choices that they can be proud of and enjoy! Arctic Zero is committed to selecting only clean ingredients – never using sugar alcohols or anything artificial – and offers vegan, gluten-free and low-glycemic options. For more information, please visit arcticzero.com. Follow Arctic Zero on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Arctic Zero

Related Links

www.arcticzero.com

