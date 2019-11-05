Arctic Zone Introduces Food Pro Thermal Carriers Streamlining Transport of Holiday Dishes

Therma-Flect ® radiant barrier technology designed to reflect heat rather than absorbing it.

Ultra Safe ® leak proof, easy clean lining.

Dish holder/trivet enables consumers to transfer hot food right from the oven and seamlessly transport it to the table.

Interior space that fits most 9" x 13" baking dishes.

The Food Pro Deluxe, designed with a molded top and base, includes an interior accessory compartment to hold napkins, plates and cutlery, while the Food Pro Expandable has a main compartment and an expandable top compartment for maximum capacity. The Expandable carrier also has Microban® that protects against bacterial odors and stains.

"The holiday season tends to center around food shared with family and friends," said Mel Mogil, president of California Innovations, Inc. "Products that simplify the transport of prepared foods make a hectic season easier to manage. Our thermal carriers are functional and beautiful, and they provide a perfect gift for a host, hostess, co-worker or hard-to-buy-for family member."

About California Innovations

Founded more than 30 years ago, California Innovations has risen as the world's leading provider of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs, focusing on design, style, functionality and proprietary technologies that deliver optimal performance. Beneath the California Innovations brand umbrella are Arctic Zone, Titan, AZ Pro, Ultra by Arctic Zone, Food Pro, Columbia, Dabney Lee and Interlockers Food Storage products, offering soft sided, insulated coolers, food transport solutions, shopping totes, lunch sacks, diaper bags and roto coolers. Many California Innovations brands can be found within big box retailers including Costco, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montréal, Chicago, Atlanta and Shenzhen, China.

SOURCE California Innovations