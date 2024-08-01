ArcticRx Unveils Coolest Cold-Chain Advancement

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcticRx by ChefsFridge Co. announces its launch of the ArcticRx pod. The company unveiled its ready to transport pod Thursday at the Indiana IoT Lab in Fishers, IN. Developing innovative technology with Rolls-Royce thermal engineers, ArcticRx is a ULT delivery pod able to transport and store items at stable temperatures for 21+ days on a single charge of dry ice. An incredible leap in performance over other passive ULT vehicles on the market, the unique design and thermal control allows ArcticRx to achieve the goals of capturing, maintaining, and elongating storage time using a variety of cooling agents at a wide range of temperatures.

Co-founders Bivens and Lowry reveal market-ready ArcticRx pods ready for transport

The event marks a significant milestone for ArcticRx, an engineering brainstorm to reduce vaccine waste during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rolls-Royce is working to foster innovation and entrepreneurship globally and locally," said Allen Barta, Program Manager of Technology & Partnerships, U.S. Lead for SBIR/STTR Engagement. "We've created a network to share practices and ideas. When an idea comes up, we can find partners through our network."

ChefsFridge Co. became the partner of choice, and Barta says with the final product, "Anywhere in the world is now within reach with the ArcticRx."

The founding duo, Stuart Lowry and M. Shane Bivens chose headquarters close to home at the Indiana IoT Lab thanks to the City of Fishers .

"We're incredibly proud to see the ArcticRx team launch their groundbreaking new pod," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness . "The Indiana IoT Lab was created with the goal of fostering innovation and has grown to be a hub for great ideas that turn into reality, and this milestone is another example of that work coming to life. The heart of Fishers is our innovative spirit and we are committed to supporting big ideas that can change the world."

The unveiling event featured the newest pods ready for global transport, and a product demonstration by ArcticRx showcasing the myriad of ways they can serve clients with the challenge of moving cold-chain products that need protection or extended time to reach their final destination. Bivens says Thursday's unveiling is the culmination of a long journey, "It is incredible to have with us all of those who have had an integral part in bringing this pod to market. This advance in transport packaging is light years ahead of anything else in the world."

