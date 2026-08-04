Arctiq Named to No. 8 Spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for 2026

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Arctiq on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 8 spot.

The CRN Fast Growth 150 recognizes the fastest-growing technology solution providers in North America, including systems integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consultants. Over the past two years, companies on the list have achieved exceptional revenue growth by helping customers navigate rapidly evolving technology priorities, particularly across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

Arctiq's placement among the top 10 solution providers reflects the company's continued expansion across North America, fueled by strategic acquisitions, deep technical expertise, and growing customer demand for integrated technology solutions. By bringing together cybersecurity, hybrid cloud infrastructure, networking, data and AI, autonomous operations, and enterprise service management under a unified operating model, Arctiq continues to help organizations modernize complex IT environments while improving resilience, security, and operational efficiency.

"Being recognized as the eighth fastest-growing solution provider in North America is an incredible achievement and reflects the trust our customers place in Arctiq every day," said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. "Our growth has been driven by an exceptional team, a strong partner ecosystem, and a relentless focus on helping organizations solve increasingly complex technology challenges. As enterprises accelerate investments in AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and automation, we're committed to delivering the expertise and innovation that help our customers move forward with confidence."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

The Fast Growth 150 recognition adds to another exceptional year for Arctiq. In 2026, the company was also recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500, MSP 500 Elite 150, and Tech Elite 250 lists. Arctiq was also honored as a Best of the Channel Finalist and Triple Crown Award Winner in 2025. Additionally, Arctiq leaders continue to be recognized on CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders and Women of the Channel lists, underscoring the company's continued leadership and momentum across the IT channel.

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is available at CRN.com/FastGrowth150 beginning August 3.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Arctiq