Arctiq Named Red Hat Specialized Partner for Server and Cloud Operating System

Arctiq achieves four Red Hat specializations, following Shadow-Soft acquisition that expands expertise and delivery across North America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced it has achieved Red Hat Specialized Partner status for Server and Cloud Operating System in North America, becoming the first partner to earn this designation in the region. The achievement highlights Arctiq's depth of expertise across Red Hat's open hybrid cloud portfolio with four Red Hat specializations.

This milestone builds on Arctiq's acquisition of Shadow-Soft, a recognized leader in enterprise solutions using Red Hat technologies. The combination brings together deep expertise, expanded delivery capabilities, and broader geographic reach, accelerating Arctiq's ability to support customers at scale across complex, hybrid environments.

"This achievement reflects a deliberate, intentional approach to building differentiated capabilities across the Red Hat ecosystem," said Wes Brown, CTO for Arctiq. "The addition of Shadow-Soft has been instrumental in accelerating that vision, bringing together deep expertise and a shared commitment to open source innovation. Together, we're enabling organizations to move faster, simplify increasingly complex environments, and unlock greater value from their technology investments."

"We're pleased to collaborate with Arctiq, one of a select group of partners with broad Red Hat specializations across Server, Cloud OS, Virtualization, Mission Critical Automation, and Container Management," said Laurie Fontaine, Senior Director, Global Commercial Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. "Through the Red Hat Specialized Partner program, customers can more confidently identify and engage with partners like Arctiq—who have demonstrated the highest levels of capability and competency with Red Hat technologies, and whose expertise has been rigorously validated—to help guide their IT modernization goals using industry-leading open source solutions and proven services."

With the Server and Cloud OS specialization, Arctiq has demonstrated proven expertise in deploying and optimizing Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructures. Combined with its existing specializations in Container Management, Mission Critical Automation, and Virtualization, Arctiq is uniquely positioned to support customers across the full lifecycle of modern IT environments.

The Red Hat Specialized Partner program enables partners with validated professional services and technical skills to play a leading role at each stage of the customer lifecycle. Red Hat Specialized Partners provide impactful results for customers using Red Hat's industry-leading open source solutions. These partners have achieved validation in one or more of Red Hat's core technology areas and are fully enabled to successfully architect, implement, and configure tailored solutions to drive adoption and business outcomes for customers.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com

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SOURCE Arctiq