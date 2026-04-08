Arctiq Integrates Forty8Fifty Labs Brand to Expand Atlassian Expertise and Global Innovation Capabilities

Integration strengthens Arctiq's intelligence-driven services portfolio following Verinext acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced that Forty8Fifty Labs, a Verinext company, will be fully integrated under the Arctiq brand as part of Arctiq's recent acquisition of Verinext. This strategic move further unifies Arctiq's growing portfolio of specialized technology services and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovation at scale.

The integration builds on Arctiq's vision to create a global organization that combines deep technical expertise, advanced automation, and data-driven intelligence to help enterprises modernize and operate more efficiently. With the addition of Forty8Fifty Labs, alongside observability and automation specialist Shadow-Soft, Arctiq significantly expands its capabilities in delivering transformative digital solutions.

Forty8Fifty Labs brings a decade-long partnership with Atlassian and a proven track record as a leader in Atlassian-powered environments. As a six-time Atlassian Partner of the Year winner and an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner, the team has established itself as a trusted innovator, helping organizations optimize collaboration, streamline workflows, and accelerate software delivery.

"Bringing Forty8Fifty Labs fully under the Arctiq brand represents an important step in realizing the full potential of our combined organizations," said Wes Brown, CTO of Arctiq. "Their deep Atlassian expertise and history of innovation complement our intelligence-driven approach, enabling us to deliver even greater value to customers worldwide."

By unifying under the Arctiq brand, Forty8Fifty Labs gains access to expanded global resources, enhanced delivery capabilities, and a broader ecosystem of expertise. This integration positions the combined organization to scale Atlassian-focused services more effectively while continuing to drive innovation across enterprise environments.

"Forty8Fifty Labs has built a strong reputation as an Atlassian innovator and trusted partner," said Ben Chou, Vice President, Atlassian Sales & Business Development at Arctiq. "Joining forces under the Arctiq brand allows us to amplify our impact, bringing more resources, deeper technical integration, and greater reach to help customers maximize the value of their Atlassian investments."

The integration also reflects Arctiq's ongoing strategy to bring its capabilities together into a cohesive, global services organization. By combining expertise across cloud, DevOps, observability, automation, and collaboration platforms, Arctiq is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive operational intelligence and business outcomes.

Customers of Forty8Fifty Labs will continue to receive the same high level of service and Atlassian expertise, now enhanced by Arctiq's expanded capabilities and global scale.

For more information about Arctiq and its expanded services portfolio, visit arctiq.com.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Networking & Connected Experiences, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Autonomous Operations & Intelligence, and Enterprise Service Management. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve. www.arctiq.com

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs, now part of Arctiq, is the company that innovates to create your differentiation. As a six-time Atlassian Partner of the Year and an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs helps organizations unlock the full potential of Atlassian tools by operating across four interlocking principles: build, modernize, manage and secure. For more information, visit forty8fiftylabs.com.

SOURCE Arctiq