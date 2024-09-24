Arctop Secures $1.25M AFWERX Contract to Enhance Air Force Training Through Cognition-Adaptive Simulations

With the Support of MetaTeq and BigBear.ai, Arctop to Develop Cutting-Edge Training Platforms powered by Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Technology for the Department of the Air Force

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctop, a cognition company, announced today that it has been selected by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Air Force, for a $1.25M Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract focused on cognition-adaptive simulations to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). MetaTeq and BigBear.ai will serve as subcontractors. Arctop will use its brain-computer interface technology to enhance Air Force training and provide innovative capabilities to strengthen the national defense.

Arctop, MetaTeq and BigBear.ai will deliver a closed-loop system for dynamic training simulation to help optimize cadet training. MetaTeq's software will create and provide training simulations with scenarios and training goals. While cadets are running through the simulations, Arctop's BCI technology will decode their brain activity in real time. BigBear.ai's artificial intelligence will then adjust the training content based on the real-time cognition data provided by Arctop.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on (selection notification date or contract award date), Arctop will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"BCI-powered technology will deliver groundbreaking training simulations to the US Air Force to enhance military preparedness and readiness," said Dan Furman, CEO and Co-founder of Arctop. "We are thrilled to have been selected for this contract as we are poised to help revolutionize how our military personnel prepare for the challenges of tomorrow."

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Arctop

Arctop is a cognition company, founded to create widely accessible technology that profoundly improves human life. Arctop's software applies artificial intelligence to electric measurements of brain activity — translating people's feelings, reactions, intent and brain states into actionable data — to empower the human experience. To learn more, go to https://arctop.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

About MetaTeq

MetaTeq is a professional video gaming company specializing in serious games solutions that operate at the intersection of government and critical infrastructure. MetaTeq has completed over 70 contracts and task orders with national research laboratories, including MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Johns Hopkins as well as multiple DOD organizations in support of R&D development. These contracts primarily involve the development of game-based simulations to support rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence (AI) development, wargaming, experimentation, and training. For more information, visit www.metateq.com .

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, digital identity, and supply chain management. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai's artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai

SOURCE Arctop