ARCTRUST Group of Companies Launches ARCTRUST Private Capital to Expand Retail Distribution

CLIFTON, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Group of Companies, a 38-year-old fully integrated real estate company, announced today the launch of ARCTRUST Private Capital, a newly formed enterprise focused on expanding the firm's investment offerings. ARCTRUST Private Capital's offerings will include the company's flagship private non-traded REITs – ARCTRUST and ARCTRUST III, 1031 exchange solutions, and preferred equity and debt products, along with sidecar investment opportunities.

ARCTRUST Private Capital is led by Chief Executive Officer Chris Wadelin, Chairman James Steuterman, and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Gunnels. All three are seasoned industry veterans who bring extensive skill and knowledge to ARCTRUST Private Capital. Wadelin has been involved in the management or capital raise for investment products for over a decade. Steuterman has more than 40 years of industry experience, and Gunnels has more than 15 years of experience in commercial and residential real estate and has managed ARCTRUST's investor relationships for the last 10 years.

"I am excited for the opportunities that ARCTRUST Private Capital will present to the marketplace," added Wadelin. "Today, investors have access to a wide range of investments and expect options. This evolution of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies will allow us to continue to deliver a diverse platform of investment solutions, consisting of a mix of asset classes and offering structures. In addition to providing professionally managed REIT, REG D, and DST real estate programs, ARCTRUST Private Capital will also expand investor access to private sidecar and property specific investments in joint ventures, and co-sponsored offerings."

"For nearly 40 years, ARCTRUST has been an award-winning leader in commercial real estate development," said Steuterman. "ARCTRUST Private Capital represents the next evolution for ARCTRUST, allowing us to build upon our wide network of existing relationships as we continue to grow and diversify the ARCTRUST Group investment platform. We are very pleased to launch ARCTRUST Private Capital and further expand our offerings to new potential associates and partners."

About ARCTRUST

Founded in 1985, ARCTRUST is a fully integrated real estate company that has been responsible for the development, acquisition and joint-venture funding of more than 500 properties with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. The Company has been the sponsor of numerous investment vehicles including Real Estate Investment Trusts, Opportunity Zones, 1031s, DSTs and private syndications. The company is led by an experienced team of professionals with a proven track record whose belt-and-suspenders approach to real estate is intended to produce reliable distributions and preserve wealth through steady growth with consistent income.

