ARCTRUST Names Jason Kling Regional Vice President of Equity Capital Markets, East

News provided by

ARCTRUST

12 Jul, 2023, 10:50 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Inc, a 38-year-old, fully integrated real estate company specializing in development, acquisition and joint-venture funding, through its diverse real estate programs, announced today that Jason Kling has joined the company as Regional Vice President of Equity Capital Markets, East. In his new role, Mr. Kling will be responsible for raising new equity investment capital within the Broker-Dealer, RIA and family office marketplace for ARCTRUST's Private REITs, DSTs, Opportunity Zones and other programs.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to add an established professional like Jason to the ARCTRUST team," said Chris Wadelin, CEO, ARCTRUST Private Capital. "His skill and knowledge of the alternative investments industry will play a vital role in helping ARCTRUST to further expand its presence across the East Coast and beyond."

Mr. Kling is a seasoned industry veteran who brings more than 25 years of experience to ARCTRUST, with expertise in securities, asset management, investment strategies, investment properties and investment advisory. In his prior role, Mr. Kling was the senior regional vice president for Versity Investments, a Delaware statutory trust (DST) sponsor specializing in student housing and multifamily investments.  

Mr. Kling earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa and holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses. 

About ARCTRUST

The ARCTRUST Group, based in Clifton New Jersey, is a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. To learn more, visit http://arctrust.com.

Contact:
Rebecca Cleary               
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1462
[email protected]

SOURCE ARCTRUST

