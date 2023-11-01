ARCTRUST Private Capital Announces Phoenix DST Offering

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced the launch of ARCTRUST Phoenix DST, a Delaware statutory trust ("DST"), a Regulation D private placement. The offering consists of three single-story, freestanding, 100%-leased, single-tenant buildings, all located in the Phoenix, Arizona MSA. It seeks to raise up to $10.2 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment of $50,000.

"We are always looking for compelling opportunities in strategic markets. As we continue to expand our DST platform, we are excited about the intrinsic value and strong demographic locations that these Phoenix assets provide," said Chris Wadelin, CEO, ARCTRUST Private Capital. "We believe the Phoenix DST offers our shareholders an opportunity for attractive regular income through rent payments, along with the potential tax benefits that DSTs may generally offer."

The DST is comprised of three properties. The first, known as the Harbor Project ("Harbor Freight"), is located at 21244 East Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek, Arizona. The 15,301-square-foot building sits on approximately 1.631 acres of land and is 100% leased to Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. The tenant operates a retail store selling tools, hardware, electronic goods and other related items and accessories. Second is the Valley Project ("Salad and Go"), located at 8268 West Deer Valley Road, Peoria, Arizona. The property consists of an 815-square-foot building on approximately 1.227 acres of land. The building is 100% leased to And Go Concepts, LLC, which operates a "Salad & Go" retail store selling a variety of foods. Finally, the Thunderbird Project ("Advanced Auto") is located at 7473 West Thunderbird Road in Peoria, Arizona. It consists of a building of 7,127 square feet on approximately 0.811 acres of land. The Thunderbird Project is 100% leased to General Parts Distribution LLC, which operates an Advance Auto Parts in the building.

About ARCTRUST Private Capital

ARCTRUST Private Capital is an affiliate of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion.

ARCTRUST Private Capital focuses on delivering a diverse platform of investment solutions including real estate investment trusts, Regulation D offerings, Delaware Statutory Trusts and preferred equity and debt products, while also providing investor access to private sidecar and property-specific investments in joint ventures and co-sponsored offerings. To learn more, visit https://arctrust.com/

