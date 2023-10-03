ARCTRUST Private Capital Launches DST Offering of Ohio Industrial Facility

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Private Capital, the capital division of the ARCTRUST Group of Companies, announced the launch of ARCTRUST Industrial Delaware statutory trust ("DST"), a Regulation D private placement offering that seeks to raise up to $7.1 million in equity with 49.5% leverage, at a minimum equity investment of $50,000.

The DST owns a 144,328-square-foot, single-story industrial building in Cleveland, Ohio. The building was purchased by the DST on August 16, 2023, for approximately $11.6 million. Originally constructed in 1967, the tenant and prior owner invested over $12.1 million of capital improvements into the property in 2022, which is sizable in absolute terms and relative to the purchase price of $11.6 million (or 104% recent capital improvement/purchase price).

"We are very excited to make the ARCTRUST Industrial DST available to investors," said Chris Wadelin, ARCTRUST Private Capital CEO. "As we continue to expand our DST platform with this mission-critical industrial asset, it further confirms our commitment to the DST industry and our conviction that properties like these offer unique potential advantages for our investors, such as diversification, possible tax benefits and exposure to industry leading tenants. We believe the DST offers an exceptional opportunity to utilize these advantages to the benefit of everyone involved."

Located on approximately 11.08 acres at 7000 Denison Avenue, the building is 100% leased to Polychem, LLC, also known as Greenbridge, a company known for serving a wide variety of industries which includes brands such as Itatools, Caristrap and Polychem Systems.

About The ARCTRUST Group of Companies

The ARCTRUST Group of Companies, based in Clifton, New Jersey, is a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. To learn more, visit http://arctrust.com.

As the "Maker of Reliable Properties," the ARCTRUST Group of Companies goes beyond simply aggregating properties, but instead creates value through its joint venture development program using preferred equity investments and participating debt. Property types include retail, residential, industrial, medical and self-storage. It operates throughout the United States with a focus primarily on the New York to Florida corridor, as well as major metropolitan areas with international airports.

Contact:

Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCTRUST