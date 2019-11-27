Arcure Signs a New Industrial Partnership to Manufacture Blaxtair in France

PARIS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- French company Arcure, a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to image processing in industry, is bolstering its roots in France by launching a new, outsourced production line, in partnership with Asteelflash. Through this partnership, Arcure will increase its Blaxtair production capacity, to over 500 a month. The company has also been awarded ISO 9001 certification.

Blaxtair is an onboard people detection system developed in collaboration with the CEA (the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission). This innovative 3D camera detects obstacles near mobile plant, materials handling equipment, logistics and worksite vehicles. Thanks to its embedded AI, Blaxtair can differentiate between a person and an obstacle or object, within a defined detection zone around the vehicle, thereby helping to prevent accidents.

With over half its sales coming from its export business, Arcure has taken this step to ensure an efficient production capacity. The launch of a new line at the Asteelflash factory, in Aisne, France, will also provide additional scope for future growth. This is especially important, with Arcure recently having been awarded the contract to supply Blaxtair to the huge WestConnex motorway connection project in Sydney, Australia.

As with the Grossœuvre factory in Normandy, all production resources, product inspection and quality tests will be managed by Arcure.

"We are proud of our French manufacturing heritage and to announce the launch of this new production line, in a factory that has been long-established in France," said Franck Gayraud, Arcure's CEO.

Furthermore, Arcure has recently been awarded ISO 9001 certification, the benchmark international standard for quality management. This certification is generally required by major contractors (in particular OEMs). The acquisition of ISO 9001 will allow Arcure to further expand and develop its global business.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure works with AI and the latest image processing technologies to design and sell Blaxtair, a camera for logistics and worksite vehicles that helps to avoid collisions, particularly with people. With already 6,000 units sold in over 30 countries, Blaxtair is used by global industrial leaders and is being progressively adopted by machinery and vehicle manufacturers.

In 2018 Arcure, listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Code: ALCUR), posted sales of 7.4 M€ (54% through export) and nearly 50% growth.

