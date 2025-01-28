Arcus Advisors LLC Launches Managed Accounting Services Practice to Empower Growing Businesses

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcus Advisors LLC, a leading business advisory firm specializing in private equity backed portfolio company solutions, today announced the launch of its Managed Accounting Services (MAS) practice. This strategic expansion addresses the growing demand among start-ups as well as emerging mid-market companies for sophisticated, technology-driven accounting solutions that enable business leaders to focus on planned growth while ensuring financial accuracy and compliance.

The new MAS practice delivers a comprehensive suite of tiered services designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses, including advanced bookkeeping, dynamic financial reporting with real-time KPI tracking, strategic budgeting and forecasting and actionable financial insights. By combining industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology, Arcus Advisors transforms traditional accounting functions into a strategic advantage for clients.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, growing companies need more than basic bookkeeping – they need a strategic financial partner," said Candus Hinderer, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Arcus Advisors LLC. "Our new MAS practice represents our commitment to delivering practical and innovative solutions that help our clients optimize their financial operations while reducing costs and complexity."

"We're excited to announce that Maridith Felder, with her combined 20 years' experience in public accounting and corporate finance, has been hired as Director of Managed Accounting Services to build and lead this practice line," states Carrie Ferroukhi, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Arcus Advisors LLC. "She and a team of seasoned professionals will work closely with clients to implement accounting solutions that scale with their business growth."

"We're building lasting partnerships with our clients by providing not just accounting services, but valuable financial guidance," said Maridith Felder, Director of Managed Accounting Services at Arcus Advisors. "Our team's experience, combined with our strategic use of technology, enables us to deliver insights that drive better business decisions and sustainable growth."

About Arcus Advisors LLC

Arcus Advisors LLC is a Houston-based business advisory firm specializing in providing solutions to private equity backed portfolio companies and growing businesses. The firm combines proven industry expertise with innovative and practical solutions to deliver exceptional client service and strategic financial guidance.

