Arcus Lending Named as a Top Mortgage Workplace by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Mortgage Professionals of America

Founded by Shashank Shekhar in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, Arcus has since grown by more than 1000% and now operates in 20 states. The company prides itself on an outstanding work environment, legendary customer service, and a diverse workforce. All employees are provided with top-tier training and support to further their growth in the industry. As Shashank puts it, "We are in the customer service and education business - we just happen to do mortgages."

NMP writes: "Arcus aims to cultivate an environment that values employees' personal growth. Loan officers receive industry-leading technology (SimpleNexus, BNTouch), and personalized marketing support." In addition, they receive free access to industry-leading training through MLO MasterClass, also created by Shashank Shekhar. Employees at Arcus are continuously challenged and given exciting excitements that further their growth.

Building a diverse workforce is a top priority for the company. "When all of us feel like we belong, we are driven to work together and work hard," says an employee. Arcus is immigrant-owned and has a workforce that is majority female. In addition, millennials comprise nearly half the company and are actively recruited.

At Arcus, every employee is afforded the independence to work and grow in a manner that suits them. MPA points out the extremely flexible work schedule: "Arcus employees get to pick when they work. They decide when they will be most productive and achieve the best results." Arcus is always looking to the future - we invite you to join us on the journey!

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar, Arcus Lending aims to provide simply the best mortgages to its clients across 20 (and growing!) states. It was named to the coveted Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2017. Through its unique hybrid broker/lender model, Arcus shops for multiple lenders to ensure super-low rates. Its combination of expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates ensures the best mortgages that are tailored to each client's unique financial situation.

