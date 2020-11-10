Arcus VA Mortgage Celebrates Veterans Day by Closing 1,000 VA Loans

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcus VA Mortgage, a division of Arcus Lending Inc, recently closed its 1000th Veteran's Administration loan.

Our Veterans have served our country in ways that many of us cannot imagine. They deserve nothing but the best when it comes to getting their mortgages; Arcus VA Mortgage is dedicated to doing exactly that.

Veterans Affairs (VA) loans are backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and are available to Active-Duty members and Veterans of the U.S. military, as well as members of the National Guard and surviving spouses. Cadets in nearly all branches are also eligible for VA loans. Arcus VA Mortgage offers various loan options for veterans, covering needs from purchase to refinance.

If you already have a VA loan, refinancing can lower your interest rate and/or monthly payments. The expert team at Arcus VA Mortgage can help you obtain a VA streamline refinance loan (also called VA IRRRL - Interest rate reduction refinance loan) with our aggressive interest rates.

At Arcus, we believe that the best mortgage comes from a combination of expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates. As Arcus Lending CEO, Shashank Shekhar puts it, "we are in the customer service and education business - we just happen to do mortgages."

"Our unique approach to mortgages has made us overwhelmingly popular among our fellow Veterans. Today marks 1,000 VA mortgages closed and counting," says Dan Ali, Founding Partner at Arcus VA Mortgage, "From all of us at Arcus, we thank you for your Service."

Arcus VA Mortgage is committed to serving the brave individuals who selflessly serve our country. Reach out to us to get started with your VA loan today!

About Arcus Lending

Arcus VA Mortgage is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and is a division of Arcus Lending. Founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar, Arcus Lending aims to provide simply the best mortgages to its clients across 19 (and growing!) states. It was named to the coveted Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2017. Its combination of expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates ensures the best mortgages that are tailored to each client's unique financial situation.

Media contact: Shashank Shekhar (email: [email protected], phone number: +1 (650) 793-6833)

SOURCE Arcus Lending Inc

