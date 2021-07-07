Arcview Capital Brings on Chris Reece to Focus on Cannabis and Adjacent Markets

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcview Capital is delighted to announce that Chris Reece has joined the firm as a Managing Director. With a background in designing, managing, and selling investments for both corporate and retail clientele, Reece brings big ideas and plans to Arcview Capital. Over the past year, the firm has streamlined its management's roles and team members, allowing them to reach into different investor networks and gain access to opportunities across multiple channels.

"We are prepared for private company transactions, crowdfunding, and building out different options for investment strategies," says Jeff Pasquerella, Founder of Arcview Capital. "Working with startups, early-stage, and emerging companies to raise capital, Chris Reece and the team are able to give clients the support they need throughout their journey."

Serving a variety of industries and driving financial returns, Reece will assist investors in gaining access to niche areas, such as cannabis, hemp, and psychedelics. Given the challenge investors face with generating income and growth in today's environment, Reece will help investors navigate markets like private equity and mortgage REITs to overcome these hurdles.

"My experience working with both multinational corporations and retail investors will help service and build Arcview Capital's footprint," comments Reece. "We provide a suite of non-correlated alternative investments and will continue to be the leading provider in cannabis-related investment opportunities in the market."

Arcview Capital continues its strategic goal of expanding its distribution capabilities for products and additional advisor channels, such as independent broker-dealers, regionals, and wires. The team also provides investment opportunities and strategies to institutions, RIAs, and family offices.

About Arcview Capital:

Arcview Capital is an independent broker-dealer focused on the ever-evolving cannabis industry that has the ability to swiftly adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions and emerging trends. We help, issuers raise capital to form or grow their businesses and customize the distribution channel based on their individual needs. Simultaneously, we provide opportunities for institutions and individuals to invest into private companies and funds.

Arcview Capital is an integral part of The Arcview Group ecosystem. The Arcview Group is a financial and consulting services firm and has been a trusted global leader for over ten years, servicing the cannabis, hemp and psychedelic industries. For more information, please visit www.arcviewcapital.com.



Disclaimers

The possession, use, cultivation, transfer, manufacture, distribution or dispensing of marijuana is illegal under United States Federal Law (See: The Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.A. 801). Each state regulates marijuana and cannabis differently. Some states have made cannabis legal for recreational use, others have made it legal only for medicinal use and require doctors' prescriptions, and still others continue to regulate cannabis as an illegal drug subject to criminal and civil penalties in the event one is convicted of violating a particular state's criminal laws addressing cannabis. To see additional important disclosures about potential risks to your investment, please visit its website at: www.arcviewcapital.com.

